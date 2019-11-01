Life Science Leaders Seeking to Advance Drug Development Gather at CNS Summit to Shape the Future of the Sector

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top industry leaders in drug development, digital health and technology are meeting at CNS Summit 2019 to collaborate on initiatives and programs that will reshape the future of the life science sector. This year's Summit marks the 10th Anniversary of the CNS (Collaboration for Novel Solutions) gathering and is expected to draw some 1,000 attendees.

CNS Summit 2019 brings together the leaders in biosciences, health policy, digital technologies and drug development including Amy Abernethy, FDA Deputy Commissioner, Jessica Mega, CMO, Verily, Mona Siddiqui, the CDO of Health & Human Services (HHS), Antony Loebel, CEO, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Rob Scott, CMO, Abbvie, Corey McCann, CEO, Pear Therapeutics, and George Goldsmith, Chairman & CEO, COMPASS Pathways, among other sector luminaries.

Amir Kalali, MD, CNS Summit Founder and Chief Curator, commented, "The guiding principles of the CNS Summit are Collaboration, Innovation, and Technology. The program is driven by these principles and every moment of the four-day event, including experiential aspects, centers on those themes. We are driving cultural change within an innovation sector that often is reluctant to embrace new paths."

The Summit is unlike many other gatherings within the life science sector and its main stage is dominated by key executives in non-scripted moderated panel conversations and keynotes where speakers explore challenges that impede the path to innovation. The attendees draw from the attendees' insight to find solutions. The CNS Summit 2019 is taking place Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, 2019 at the Boca Raton Resort in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.cnssummit.org.

