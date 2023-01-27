Life Science Microscopy Devices Market Report 2022: Featuring Danaher, Carl Zeiss, Thermo Fischer, Nikon, Bruker & Olympus and JEOL

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Life Science Microscopy Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global life science microscopy devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. In the last two decades, tremendous technical revolution has taken place in the life science microscopy devices market.

Key players are actively engaged to provide excellent service by imparting excellent features such as ergonomic design, high resolution, magnification, real time image capture, etc. to the microscopic device.

Rising public health awareness resulting in early disease diagnosis and proactive role played by government, healthcare agencies to provide affordable healthcare to public drives the life science microscopy devices market growth.



Increased adoption of microscopes in field of Life Sciences



Microscopes have become an integral part of research carried out in the field of life science. The major applications of microscopy devices are nanotechnology, pharmacology, and life sciences. However, the life science segment is the most encouraging segment for the use of microscopy devices since it has numerous and perpetual applications.



Optical microscopes are the most widely adopted devices in the overall microscopy devices market owing to the affordability of devices in terms of price to performance ratio. Numerous variants (based on product type) of optical devices are available in the market pertaining to diverse price range. Diverse range of optical microscopes have enabled the researchers to adopt an optimum device based on their specific requirements leading to the highest market share of the segment. Furthermore, high adoption of fluorescence microscopy in biomedical and biological research application has fuelled the optical microscopy segment.



Optical Microscopy Led the Product Segment, Microbiology Led the Application Segment



In the current scenario, optical microscopy devices dominated the products segment because of increasing adoption of optical microscopy devices in research facilities and institutes. Moreover, affordable price and inherent features such as excellent ergonomic design, high resolution, and magnification contributes to the dominance of optical microscopy devices. Interms of applications, in 2021, microbiology holds the largest market share because of the increasing funds invested in the R&D activities to develop vaccines, especially covid 19 vaccines has earned the attention of key pharma companies across the globe.



North America Remains as the Global Leader



Withrespect to geography, North America held the largest market share in 2021, due to high growth observed in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry that results in rising demand for microscopic devices. Incessant development in research & development and wide application of microscopy in various areas such as cell biology, microbiology, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and biotechnology will facilitate the growth of life science microscopy devices market in North America. Moreover, the domicile of prominent players, and swift approval of medical and life science devices in the region ensures the dominance of North America. However, concerns related to the high prices of advanced microscopes restrains the North America life science microscopy devices market.

