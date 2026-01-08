Life Sciences Talent and Consulting Strategist George Quinn Named Partner, Fractional Talent at Slone Partners

Experienced talent specialist will play a key role in connecting innovative companies with on-demand leaders and functional experts

SOUTH RIDING, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Slone Partners, a nationwide executive search firm for life sciences and healthcare organizations, today announced the appointment of George Quinn as Partner, Fractional Talent. In this role, Quinn will play a vital part in advancing Slone Partners' fractional talent solutions – connecting startup and growth-stage life sciences and healthcare organizations with seasoned leaders and functional experts on a flexible, on-demand basis.

Quinn is a senior talent and consulting specialist with deep experience supporting life sciences, pharmaceuticals, biotech, and investor-backed healthcare organizations through interim leadership and on-demand solutions. Most recently, he served as Principal & Managing Director within WittKieffer's Interim Leadership and On-Demand Consulting practice, where he focused on delivering experienced interim executives and advisory leaders to organizations navigating transition, growth, and change. Prior to that, he was Senior Director of On-Demand & Interim Leadership at Heidrick & Struggles, overseeing key accounts across pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

Earlier in his career, Quinn held progressively senior commercial and leadership roles at Axiom and Medasource, where he served most recently as Person In Charge (PIC), Commercial Strategy & Special Projects, following a stint as Market Director, RDU Operations, where he led the effort to open a new company office in Raleigh, North Carolina. His tenure at Axiom was marked by recognition as Global Commercial Partner of the Year and induction into the Axiom Circle of Excellence.

Quinn began his professional journey in clinical and academic healthcare environments at TriHealth and UC Health, supporting bench science, clinical operations, and administrative departmental functions across clinical and anatomic pathology. This foundation of experience across research, clinical settings, and commercial leadership informs Quinn's comprehensive understanding of talent needs across the full life sciences and healthcare continuum.

"George's depth of experience, strategic mindset, and commitment to excellence make him a tremendous addition to our leadership team," said Leslie Loveless, CEO and Managing Partner of Slone Partners. "As organizations increasingly embrace hybrid workforce models, his insights will be invaluable in helping our clients access the right fractional expertise at exactly the right time."

Upon his appointment, Quinn expressed his enthusiasm for joining Slone Partners, saying, "The firm's reputation for excellence, integrity, and strategic partnerships is well recognized within the life sciences and healthcare sectors. I look forward to supporting growing organizations in unlocking flexible leadership solutions that drive innovation and long-term success. There has never been a more exciting time to be part of shaping how fractional talent models contribute to business transformation."

Quinn earned three Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Cincinnati, in Neurophysiology & Neurobiology, Biology & Biological Sciences, and Chemistry.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

With a dedicated focus on the life sciences and healthcare industries, Slone Partners is a premier executive search and talent advisory firm with more than 25 years of success delivering visionary leaders and fractional talent who build and scale amazing organizations. With a nationwide presence and global reach, we specialize in discovering and placing innovative leaders, including world-class Board, C-Suite, and upper management professionals. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and our many success stories, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

