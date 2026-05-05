Life Time Announces Share Repurchase of Common Stock

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LTH) ("Life Time" or the "Company") announced today that it has agreed to purchase an aggregate of 2,192,500 shares of its common stock at a price of $28.60 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $62,705,500 in a private transaction (the "Share Repurchase") from certain of its existing stockholders, including affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., TPG Inc. and Partners Group (USA) Inc. (the "Selling Stockholders").

In addition to the Share Repurchase, the Selling Stockholders informed the Company that they have agreed to sell 8,770,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price of $28.60 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $250,822,000 to an affiliate of Atairos Group, Inc. in a private transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Investor Purchase"), for a total of 10,962,500 shares sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Investor Purchase is expected to be settled in two tranches, with the second tranche of shares of Common Stock related to the Investor Purchase expected to be acquired after satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including that the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired or been terminated.

Following the closings of the Share Repurchase and the Investor Purchase, funds associated with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., funds associated with TPG Inc. and funds associated with Partners Group (USA) Inc. will hold approximately 8.5%, 6.1% and 1.3%, respectively, of the Company's common stock (based on 222,602,738 shares outstanding as of May 1, 2026).

The Company intends to fund the Share Repurchase with cash on hand. The Share Repurchase is being conducted pursuant to the Company's stock repurchase program approved by its board of directors in February 2026.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complementary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 25 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the Company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its over 45,000 team members.

About Atairos

Atairos is an independent strategic investment company focused on supporting growth-oriented businesses across a wide range of industries. Atairos provides a unique combination of active strategic partnership and patient long-term capital to high-potential companies and their management teams. Atairos was launched in 2016 and has over $6 billion of equity capital. Atairos has offices in New York City and Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.atairos.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the consummation of the Investor Purchase. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning the Company's possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements included in this press release include the factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 24, 2026 (File No. 001-40887), as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not have any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.