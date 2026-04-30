Life Time Closes on $200 Million in Sale‑Leaseback Transactions

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. ("Life Time" or the "Company") (NYSE: LTH) today announced that it has closed on sale‑leasebacks of five owned properties for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $200 million.

In 2026, the Company plans to close an additional $200 million of sale‑leaseback transactions, bringing total expected sale‑leaseback proceeds for the year to $400 million. With these proceeds, the Company expects to deliver positive free cash flow for the year.

Life Time Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Bahram Akradi, said:

"We expect to deliver growing, positive free cash flow on an annual basis each year after $400 million in sale-leaseback proceeds. To be clear, even after $400 million of sale-leasebacks each year, we will continue to grow our owned real estate portfolio as well as grow positive free cash flow."

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 45,000 team members.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, including the Company's growth, free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, net of construction reimbursements, plus net proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and land sales), real estate portfolio, investments and expected signings and closings of additional sale-leaseback transactions (including the amount, pricing and timing thereof) as well as Life Time's expectations or future operating results, and other statements identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "intends," "will," "outlook" and similar expressions. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Life Time's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including with respect to the ability to execute definitive agreements, satisfy closing conditions and close the expected sale-leasebacks, business disruption and other risk factors relating to the business or industry as detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Life Time assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Life Time Group Holdings, Inc.