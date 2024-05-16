Life Time App Now Complimentary - Inspiring Healthy, Happy Lives Nationwide

App delivers all things health, fitness, nutrition and wellness, including the best classes taught by top performers and wealth of award-winning content, supporting millions more people

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as Life Time (NYSE: LTH) continues to add to its portfolio of athletic country clubs across the nation – now totaling more than 170 across 31 states and 43 major markets including Toronto – the company is taking its commitment to inspire healthy, happy lives one step further by making its Life Time app free to everyone.

Just as Life Time continues to add to its portfolio of athletic country clubs across the nation – now totaling more than 170 across 31 states and 43 major markets including Toronto – the company is taking its commitment to inspire healthy, happy lives one step further by making its Life Time app free to everyone.

"Since our founding nearly 32 years ago, we have remained unrelenting in our commitment to improve the health of our communities by delivering the best healthy way of life athletic country clubs, programs and performers," said Life Time Chief Digital Officer, RJ Singh. "We focus on all elements of health and wellness and are very excited to extend this to millions more by making our comprehensive digital app complimentary to all. Anyone can now take advantage of a curated selection of Life Time programs and information, from classes to training programs, meditation, healthy content and much more."

Features of the complimentary Life Time app include:

A wide variety of incredible classes and programs: Dozens of select barre, boxing, cardio, cycle, dance, strength and yoga classes at users' fingertips, featuring Life Time's most popular class formats and instructors. Users also have access to a variety of training and tutorial videos, including pickleball content with world champions, Ben and Collin Johns .





. Coaching programs: Including guidance on nutrition, exercise, recovery and health habits with programs like Bodyweight Strength and D.Tox led by Life Time's Dynamic Personal Trainers and nutrition coaches.





Meditation experiences: Including Stress Release and Daily Gratitude to help users remain focused, rested, and mindful.





LifeShop : Discover an expertly curated collection of health and wellness products, including apparel, nutrition and beauty with exclusive in-app pricing.





The latest in health and wellness information with articles and podcasts from Experience Life 's award-winning magazine and digital content.

The complimentary Life Time app is available for download in the Apple and Google App Stores. For more information, visit https://www.lifetime.life/digital-app.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 39,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.