Life Time Hosting Exclusive Swim Clinics with Olympian Ryan Lochte

Three-hour clinics Offer Unique Opportunity for Swimmers of All Ages to Learn from 6x Olympic Gold Medalist

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), which operates more than 500 indoor and outdoor pools nationwide, is teaming up with world-renowned swimmer, current World Record Holder, and 12-time Olympic Medalist, Ryan Lochte, to offer a series of swim clinics across several of its athletic country clubs. These exclusive clinics, available for all ages, will provide a unique opportunity to learn from one of the greatest swimmers in history in partnership with Life Time's leading aquatics experts.

Upcoming clinics are scheduled at:

Life Time Deerfield Township ( Ohio ) : June 8th and 9 th

: and 9 Life Time Parker ( Colorado ) : June 15 th and 16th

: and 16th Life Time Vestavia Hills ( Alabama ) : June 22 nd and 23rd

: and 23rd Life Time Cypress ( Texas ) : June 29th and 30 th

: and 30 Life Time McKinney at Craig Ranch ( Texas ) : August 3 rd and 4th

: and 4th Life Time Summerlin ( Nevada ) : August 10th and 11 th

: and 11 Life Time Plymouth ( Minnesota ) : August 17th and 18 th

: and 18 Life Time Columbia ( Maryland ) : September 7 th and 8 th

: and 8 Life Time John's Creek ( Georgia ) : September 14 th and 15 th

: and 15 Life Time Warrenville ( Illinois ) : September 28 th and 29 th

: and 29 Life Time MetroWest ( Boston ) : October 11 th and 12 th

: and 12 Life Time Troy ( Michigan ): October 26 th and 27th

The 3-hour clinics include in-water instruction with drills, starts and turns, plus a Q&A session, tips on nutrition, post-race recovery, injury prevention, motivation and overcoming obstacles. All swimmers in attendance will receive an autographed swim cap and picture with Ryan.

"Each year, we teach tens of thousands of kids how to swim at Life Time. Teaming up with Ryan Lochte to offer these special clinics is an honor as we to continue to help kids learn vital skills in the water," said Alicia Kockler, Life Time's Senior Vice President of Kids and Aquatics.

For more information and to register for the clinics, visit www.lochteforever.com. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

More information on Life Time's swim programming and pools can be found here.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 39,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

