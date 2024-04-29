Life Time Appoints James LaValle Chief Science Officer

LaValle to advance scientific strategies and initiatives as part of Life Time's revolutionary MIORA longevity and performance program and clinic

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) today announced the appointment of James LaValle, clinical pharmacist, C.C.N.M.T. as Chief Science Officer. LaValle will spearhead the development and implementation of scientific initiatives and strategic relationships to support MIORA, Life Time's new longevity and performance program launched in late 2023, including the first dedicated MIORA clinic at Life Time Target Center in Minneapolis.

MIORA, Life Time’s new longevity and performance program, launched in late 2023, with its first dedicated clinic at Life Time Target Center in Minneapolis.

An internationally recognized clinical pharmacist, author, board-certified clinical nutritionist and educator in integrative and precision health, LaValle brings more than 38 years of experience working in metabolic health issues, anti-aging research and advanced proactive patient care management to this new position. In partnership with MIORA's team of doctors, physician assistants, nurses, dieticians and health and wellness experts, LaValle's priorities include:

Establishing and deepening relationships with pharmacies, research institutions, universities, and industry partners to foster ongoing innovation.

Providing leadership in longevity research and bringing forth the latest scientific advancements, including identifying and evaluating cutting-edge technologies, methodologies and services in anti-aging and longevity.

Building and enhancing new partnerships with the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, International Peptide Society, and other leading organizations in the space.

"We are unrelenting in our commitment to deliver the best personalized, science-backed approaches that help our members improve their health and live longer and better, and I'm thrilled to expand the relationship we've enjoyed with Jim for nearly 15 years," said Ali Yanez, senior vice president, LifeSpa and MIORA. "Given his rich experience and deep understanding of metabolic health, longevity, performance and beyond, we will continue to advance innovative tools, technology and truly personalized approaches that help our clients benefit from evidence-based solutions as opposed to the pervasive hype and sensationalism surrounding these topics today."

MIORA delivers an extensive range of proactive, personalized services for health, wellness, performance, and longevity:

A personalized health and vitality report based on an individual's current metabolic status.

A plan to address metabolic challenges and optimize health by improving metabolism, nutrition, movement and recovery.

Therapeutically validated hormone replacement and uniquely formulated IV therapies.

Recovery services, including red light, compression and cryo therapies, infrared sauna and hyperbaric chamber.

Aesthetics, including injectables, for the look clients want.

Ongoing tracking of client progress and performance goals.

Additionally, for appropriate candidates, MIORA offers peptides, including GLP-1s, which are showing to have the potential to change the landscape of weight management and obesity treatment. These will be offered in conjunction with integrated, personalized fitness, nutrition and total wellness programs with the objectives of weight loss, preserving lean body mass and improving overall health.

LaValle is best known for his expertise in personalized integrative therapies, uncovering the underlying metabolic issues that keep people from feeling healthy and vital, and as a thought leader in drug and nutrient depletion issues. He has served as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy and the College of Medicine as well as serving as a preceptor. Additionally, he serves as the clinical co-chair at the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and Chair of the International Peptide Society. As part of his dedication to exploring and advancing metabolic health, he has authored more than 24 books and four databases in the area of natural and integrative therapies.

For more information about MIORA, visit here.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.