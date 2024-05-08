Tennis Grand Slam Champion Andre Agassi, and Top-Rated Pickleball Pros, Serve Up High Competition at Life Time PENN 1 in New York City

This goes down as one of the most exciting days for Life Time in New York City since our Life Time Sky opening in 2016. Post this

"This easily goes down as one of the most exciting days for Life Time in New York City since our Life Time Sky opening in 2016," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO. "As an avid tennis and pickleball fan and player myself, seeing these world-class athletes all together, and creating a memorable experience for our members, was an incredible way to celebrate the opening of PENN 1 as the iconic pickleball destination in the city. The community, the strategy, and the sheer joy of pickleball are irresistible and that's why this has truly become a sport for everyone."

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has been making waves in the racquet sports world, recently naming Agassi as the inaugural chair of the Life Time Pickleball and Tennis Board with the goal of expanding access, enhancing programming and building community. His involvement underscores Life Time's dedication to fostering the continued growth of racquet sports, including pickleball partnerships with elite players like Ben and Collin Johns, who have now teamed up to create a series of 70 instructional videos available exclusively to Life Time through its complimentary digital app.

Since 2021, Life Time has quickly grown to become the largest owner and operator of permanent pickleball courts, topping more than 680 permanent courts nationwide (including the most in New York City with nine), and serving as a host site for multiple MLP and PPA tournaments nationwide in addition to its own Pickleball Classic. The May 4 event included presence from key Life Time partners JOOLA, longtime official pickleball paddle partner of all programming and activations, DUPR, the world's most accurate rating system for pickleball, and lululemon, a new official apparel partner for racquet sports.

Life Time PENN 1, which opened on April 15 between Madison Square Garden and Penn Station, has fast-become New York City's go-to destination for pickleball. With seven street-level pickleball courts, it offers a vibrant community for play, leagues, clinics and tournaments for players of all levels. Life Time operates nine destinations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Life Time Sky also has two indoor pickleball courts.

To see a recap of the event, watch this. To learn more about Life Time in New York City, visit LifeTime.Life/NYC. To learn more about Life Time racquet sports, visit www.lifetime.life.

About Life Time®

