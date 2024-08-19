Life Time Hosting National Livestream Pickleball Event with Andre Agassi on Monday, Aug 19 at 6:30pm ET Via Complimentary Life Time App

Live from Life Time PENN 1 in NYC, everyone can tune in for pickleball play with top players using new LT – The Ultimate Pickleball

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennis icon Andre Agassi will be taking to NYC's premier pickleball courts at Life Time PENN 1 in New York City on Monday night, Aug. 19, for exhibition play with some of the country's top-rated pros. And, in a first for the company, everyone can watch live on their mobile devices via Life Time's (NYSE: LTH) complimentary digital app available for download in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Andre Agassi plays pickleball at Life Time PENN 1 in New York City.

The event, happening at 6:30pm ET, is the company's first livestreamed pickleball event with more planned in the future. In addition to Agassi, top-rated pros Brooke Buckner, Kate Fahey and Ryan Sherry, along with tennis and pickleball player Genie Bouchard, former NBA star Kris Humphries and Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi will all be taking the court for exhibition play. All players will be mic'd up to create a fun and engaging experience for guests whether in person or attending virtually.

To kick off the event, Akradi will officially debut its new LT – The Ultimate Pickleball and JOOLA, the official pickleball paddle partner of Life Time, will make a landmark announcement for the brand.

"Tonight, our Life Time App is creating a new and special way to experience live pickleball events from our iconic destination in the heart of New York City," said RJ Singh, EVP and Chief Digital Officer. "Life Time is committed to serving our million-plus members across our portfolio of athletic country clubs and, as we continue expanding our digital offerings, we have the opportunity to help even more people live healthier, happier lives through our complimentary digital app."

In 2021, Life Time launched live-streamed group fitness classes from multiple clubs across the country on its digital app. Today, more than 150 live classes are streamed weekly across its Class Collection portfolio including barre, cardio, cycle, dance, intervals, Pilates, strength, yoga and more. In addition to classes, the complimentary app features a variety of meditation experiences, targeted strength, performance and nutrition coaching programs, a library of health and wellness information, and its LT Shop with proprietary supplements, apparel and wellness products.

Life Time has been making waves in the racquet sports world, recently naming Agassi as the inaugural chair of the Life Time Pickleball and Tennis Board with the goal of expanding access, enhancing programming and building community. His involvement underscores Life Time's dedication to fostering the continued growth of racquet sports, including pickleball partnerships with elite players like Ben and Collin Johns, who have now teamed up to create a series of 70 instructional videos available exclusively through the Life Time digital app.

To watch the livestream, anyone can download the app in the Apple or Google stores and tune in automatically. It will begin at 6:30pm ET. For more information on Life Time Digital, visit https://www.lifetime.life/digital-app. For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

