Life Time Experts Share What to Look for in a Creatine Supplement -- Beware of Hype and Focus on Purity and Proof

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatine is having a major mainstream moment as one of the most talked-about supplements of 2025. It's also one of the most misunderstood. Once thought to be for bodybuilders only, it's now embraced by a much broader segment of people, including women and active agers looking to improve strength, recovery, overall vitality, and cognitive brain health. But with so many new brands flooding the market, Life Time's registered dietitians and performance experts are reminding consumers that not all creatine is created equally.

Life Time, which has offered creatine to its members since 2008, offers NSF Certified for Sport LTH Power Creatine Monohydrate in 90 serving containers to deliver precisely what the company’s experts recommend.

"It's fantastic to see creatine finally recognized for what it truly is as one of the most researched and effective supplements for total wellness, including the newest research on brain health and recovery," said Paul Kriegler, Registered Dietitian at Life Time and Director of Nutritional Product Development. "But creatine quality varies immensely and just because your favorite influencer is promoting a particular brand or the packaging looks pretty, that doesn't mean it's pure, tested and effective. At Life Time, we find it imperative to ensure people know what to look for, and why."

With hundreds of creatine products on the market from powders to gummies and premade drinks, Kriegler and Life Time experts offer these top tips to keep front and center when considering adding a creatine supplement:

Check the source. A highly trusted creatine worldwide is Creapure®, produced in Germany with strict quality controls to ensure consistent purity. Look for third-party testing. Independent certification (NSF Certified for Sport) confirms the product's identity and freedom from contaminants. Skip unnecessary ingredients. Artificial flavors, colors, and sweeteners don't improve effectiveness. Clean, single-ingredient formulas are best. Stick to research-backed dosage. Around 5 grams per day has been shown to support muscle strength, performance, recovery, and even brain health with new research emerging on circumstance-dosing such as jet lag or lack of sleep. Take it when you'll be consistent. While some evidence suggests a slight edge taking creatine after workouts, the bigger win is taking it every single day. Make it part of your routine. Whether you take it with a morning smoothie, post-workout shake or a non-training day meal, the key is staying consistent: Saturation of muscle creatine stores over time matters more than exact timing.

As with every LTH supplement, it's regularly and consistently third-party tested for purity, and contains no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. The product is vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free, and easily mixes into any beverage or smoothie. Consumers can conveniently find LTH Power in Life Time athletic country clubs nationwide or on the LT Shop and Amazon.

"We've been educating our members on the science of creatine for more than a decade," added Kriegler. "We're thrilled to see more people, especially women and older adults, discovering its benefits, and we're proud to offer a supplement that's proven, simple, and trustworthy."

