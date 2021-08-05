Life Time Launches Kids' Versions of Most Popular Adult Group Exercise Classes

Led by Life Time's passionate, energetic and highly certified instructors, the kid-friendly classes are modified versions of the company's most popular signature adult studio programs. The 45-minute classes are designed to meet kids where they are developmentally, with a focus on two age groups: 5 to 8 and 9 to 13, and will be offered in Life Time's kids' studio and gymnasium spaces.

Exercise offers numerous health benefits for kids, who should be active for at least 60 minutes a day, according to the CDC. Physical activity can help children improve cardiorespiratory fitness, build strong bones and muscles, manage their weight and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, 80 percent of children aren't physically active enough, according to the World Health Organization.

"Our Life Time Studio classes have long been renowned and beloved by millions of members and I could not be more excited to extend this amazing programming to the kids we are privileged to serve," said Alicia Kockler, Life Time's Vice President of Kids programming. "In expanding our Junior Membership offerings, kids now have even more ways to live healthier, happier lives. It's a great way to get kids moving with fun music and moves while teaching healthy habits that will last a lifetime."

Kids Studio formats now included with Life Time Junior Membership include:

Yoga SOL - A series of guided poses, encouraging growth and exploration in yoga practice while synchronizing breath with traditional yoga movements.

- A series of guided poses, encouraging growth and exploration in yoga practice while synchronizing breath with traditional yoga movements. LifeBarre - Incorporates dance-inspired moves with bodyweight exercises to increase strength, improve stability and build long, lean and toned muscles.

- Incorporates dance-inspired moves with bodyweight exercises to increase strength, improve stability and build long, lean and toned muscles. SHRED – A dynamic warm-up followed by three fitness blocks focused on upper body, lower body and core using bodyweight movements.

Additional, soon-to-launch formats include the following with more classes currently in development:

Warrior Sculpt - Blends traditional yoga moves with heart-pumping high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

- Blends traditional yoga moves with heart-pumping high-intensity interval training (HIIT). Ringside - This boxing-inspired class utilizes a series of drills and moves for a total-body strengthening and conditioning experience, without the actual boxing.

Life Time's athletic resorts serve hundreds of thousands of children nationwide from three months to fourteen years old. As part of its omnichannel wellness approach, Life Time also offers family workouts on-demand and healthy living content for families as part of its Life Time Digital membership.

