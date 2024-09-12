Life Time Announces Nationwide "GO90" Fundraiser Workout to Fight ALS on September 28

Event to support Augie's Quest and the Life Time Foundation

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) today announced the nationwide launch of Life Time x Augie's Quest GO90, a nationwide workout fundraiser to benefit both Augie's Quest to Cure ALS and the Life Time Foundation, two organizations that focus on ALS research and patient care, and youth nutrition, movement and conservation efforts respectively.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 28, across Life Time's athletic country clubs. Registration is open to take part and donate to the causes linked here. Those who are not members of Life Time may take part in GO90 by registering at this link and selecting the Life Time location most convenient for them.

GO90 will feature a variety of 90-minute, $25 donation class formats. Each Life Time participating will host a 90-minute marquee workout and post-event social. The length of the classes were thoughtfully chosen in recognition that someone is diagnosed with ALS roughly every 90 minutes. 100% of funds raised will be split equally among Augie's Quest and the Life Time Foundation.

The 90-minute circuit-style workout will feature the programming of one or more of Life Time's signature group training formats: GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit. Depending on the club, participants can have the option to either participate in a 90-minute session of a single format or a mashup of multiple formats. There will also be a streamed class available on the complimentary Life Time Digital app for people to take anywhere.

"This event is a testament to the power of community and movement. GO90 is not just an opportunity to fund ALS research, school nutrition, youth movement and conservation efforts, but a celebration of our collective strength," said Sarah Emola, Director of the Life Time Foundation. "Building on the momentum of our Ride of a Life Time charity cycling event in the spring, we're excited to create another avenue for our members and communities to give back and move with purpose in the fall."

"Every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with ALS. We are proud to team up with Life Time and their members to raise critical funds toward our mission of driving breakthroughs in ALS research and empowering hope for a future without this fatal disease," said Gretchen Simoneaux, Vice President of Augie's Quest to Cure ALS. "Our founder, Augie Nieto, and Life Time's founder, Bahram Akradi, are two icons in the industry that continue to bring us toward a healthier future."

Augie's Quest is dedicated to supporting ALS research and empowering hope for a future without the disease. By accelerating research, enhancing patient care and raising awareness in the fight to cure ALS. The nonprofit organization was founded by Augie Nieto, a former athlete who founded the organization in 2005 following his own diagnosis with ALS that same year. Nieto cofounded Life Fitness, the fitness equipment company, that many Life Time members are likely familiar with from using the machines in the company's athletic country clubs.

The Life Time Foundation was established to inspire Healthy People, a Healthy Planet and a Healthy Way of Life. Beginning in 2011, the Life Time Foundation prioritized the 'Healthy People' aspect of its mission by supporting children's health through youth nutrition and, more recently, youth movement programs. With an eye toward the 'Healthy Planet' element of its mission, the Life Time Foundation now is expanding focus on forestation and conservation efforts to help combat climate change driven by fast-rising amounts of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the atmosphere.

For more information on GO90, visit GO90.lifetime.life. For more information on Life Time visit www.lifetime.life.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 45,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.