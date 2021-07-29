Life Time Launches On-Demand Digital Meditation

CHANHASSEN, Minn., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 80% of Americans reporting emotions associated with stress, millions of people are turning to meditation apps to help calm their minds and gain mental clarity. Life Time, the nation's premier lifestyle brand, is launching a digital library of on-demand meditation programs on its Life Time Digital app. Now available to both Digital and Access Life Time members on Apple iOS and soon to follow on Android, these meditations are designed to fit busy schedules and complement members' fitness and nutrition goals to meet their healthy way of life needs.

The visually and audibly appealing Life Time meditations range from two to 15 minutes and focus on one of five program categories:

Stress Management meditations focus on breathing techniques to alleviate stress and tension in the body. Mental Power meditations focus on setting and achieving goals, and improving cognitive performance. Daily Gratitude meditations focus on finding love and confidence in the mind and body for a more fulfilling approach to life. Mindful Movement meditations focus on relaxing movements to calm the body and mind. Improve Sleep meditations focus on relaxation and preparation for a high-quality night of sleep.

Life Time's library of meditations and categories will continue to expand with a goal of releasing new meditations for its members each day.

"Life Time Meditation is a natural extension for us as members have come to us for their holistic health for nearly 30 years," said Tory Schaefer, Life Time's National Director of Yoga Operations. "It serves as the perfect complement to the thousands of classes we teach monthly on improved mindfulness, movement, breathing and mental clarity, serving members whenever they want, wherever they are."

The addition of Life Time Meditation adds to the vast array of wellness programming available on Life Time Digital, making it the most robust digital offering available in the marketplace. Life Time Digital also offers targeted virtual training and weight loss programs created by certified personal trainers, on-demand and livestreamed classes in every mobility of exercise, curated health and wellness content and access to Apple Fitness+. For more information on Life Time's Digital membership and meditation programs, visit https://my.lifetime.life/app/member-app/programs/meditation.app.html

About Life Time®, Inc.

Now nearing its 30th anniversary, Life Time is a wellness pioneer reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of delivering the best experiences and programs in the best places by the best people and performers—inspiring healthier, happier lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

