Life Time Offering Complimentary 60 Day Transformation Program on New Digital Membership

The 60day program provides daily support, resources and motivation for anyone looking to jumpstart their wellness goals and live a healthier life. The eight-week program includes daily workouts, a meal plan, 150+ healthy recipe ideas, in-app accountability messages, weekly challenges for prizes and access to a team of virtual coaches.

"Motivation has never been higher with people wanting to jump-start their health right now. In fact, a recent survey conducted by Life Time found that more than 80% of people are planning to set a health goal in 2021," said Anika Christ, Life Time's Director of Digital Programming, Events and Marketing. "This program will give people the guidance and accountability they need to lose weight, build strength or improve their immune health."

Life Time launched its digital membership in December and features custom workout programs from its personal trainers, premium on-demand group fitness classes (including yoga, cycling and strength classes and curated content. Live streaming classes and 1:1 personal training also will be available with a higher monthly subscription fee.

Registration is open for the 2021 Winter 60day. One lucky winner of the program will receive a year's worth of digital dues loaded on their account. The winner will be selected by a vote after sharing their transformation story online. Since 2010, more than 510,000 Life Time members across the country have lost more than 1 million pounds through the company's 60day program.

For more information and to register 60day, visit www.lifetime60day.com. Life Time in-club members will also be able to take part in the 60day program with an in-club option launching in March.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we play, work and live – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

