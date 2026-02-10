Life Time Opens First Athletic Country Club of 2026 in West Cary - its Fourth in the Raleigh-Cary Market - Further Addressing Rapidly Growing Demand for Healthy Living

New 92,000-square-foot luxury health and wellness destination features resort-style pools, pickleball, spa and recovery experiences

CARY, N.C., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) today opened its first new athletic country club of 2026 in Cary, N.C., as the company continues to expand in highly desirable fast-growing markets demanding premium health and wellness experiences. Life Time Alston Town Center strengthens the company's footprint in the Raleigh-Cary market, benefiting from sustained population growth, a strong economic base and favorable demographic trends.

The outdoor pool deck at Life Time Alston Town Center. Sean Junqueira for Life Time.

Located at the intersection of West Cary and Morrisville, Life Time Alston Town Center brings a unique, 92,000-square-foot healthy living destination to the Triangle – specifically designed to support holistic wellness, fitness, recovery, longevity and community in one of the region's fastest-growing corridors. The club marks Life Time's second location in Cary, fourth in the greater Raleigh region, and fifth in North Carolina overall.

Wellness has emerged as a defining lifestyle and economic force globally, reshaping how people approach overall wellness, fitness, recovery, nutrition and long-term health, with the global wellness economy reaching $6.8 trillion in 2025 according to the Global Wellness Institute. Life Time Alston Town Center incomparably addresses this shift, offering an all-in-one athletic country club experience that goes beyond traditional fitness to support whole-person health at every life stage.

"Life Time continues to expand in markets where growth, innovation and community intersect, and Cary and the greater Triangle region represent exactly that," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Anchored by world-class universities, Research Triangle Park and a strong workforce, West Cary is an ideal location for us to support healthy, connected lives as the region continues to grow."

Amenities include:

Expansive workout floor and hybrid training spaces with hundreds of pieces of best-in-class strength and cardio equipment, free weights, functional training zones and access to highly certified personal trainers

with hundreds of pieces of best-in-class strength and cardio equipment, free weights, functional training zones and access to highly certified personal trainers Dedicated boutique studios and group fitness spaces offering small- and large-group classes across barre, circuit-style, cardio, cycle, Pilates, strength and yoga formats, all led by certified, expert instructors. Also includes CTR, Life Time's newest athletic-based training reformer class.

offering small- and large-group classes across barre, circuit-style, cardio, cycle, Pilates, strength and yoga formats, all led by certified, expert instructors. Also includes CTR, Life Time's newest athletic-based training reformer class. Integrated recovery and wellness spaces featuring LifeClinic Chiropratic care, stretching areas, water massage and cold therapy chairs, whole-body compression technology, percussion devices, metabolic testing and nutrition coaching

featuring LifeClinic Chiropratic care, stretching areas, water massage and cold therapy chairs, whole-body compression technology, percussion devices, metabolic testing and nutrition coaching Nine pickleball courts – three climate-controlled indoor and six outdoor – for open play, lessons, clinics, leagues and social events

– three climate-controlled indoor and six outdoor – for open play, lessons, clinics, leagues and social events Resort-style outdoor pool deck with leisure and lap pools, waterslides, outdoor bar and dining area, and expansive lounge space with cabanas and lounge chairs

with leisure and lap pools, waterslides, outdoor bar and dining area, and expansive lounge space with cabanas and lounge chairs Luxury men's and women's dressing rooms with wet suites featuring sauna, steam, warm spa and cold plunge, plus family changing rooms

with wet suites featuring sauna, steam, warm spa and cold plunge, plus family changing rooms LifeSpa with five treatment rooms offering massage, skin care and rejuvenating services

with five treatment rooms offering massage, skin care and rejuvenating services LifeCafe serving made-to-order drinks, smoothies, healthy meals and a full-service bar

serving made-to-order drinks, smoothies, healthy meals and a full-service bar Kids Academy for children ages three months to 12 years, offering daily programming across movement, sports, arts, STEM and enrichment activities

for children ages three months to 12 years, offering daily programming across movement, sports, arts, STEM and enrichment activities Complimentary work lounge providing flexible space to work before and after workouts

Designed to serve both Triangle residents and those who commute to the area, Life Time Alston Town Center underscores the company's continued investment in the region. Life Time is also developing a forthcoming all-in-one destination at The Exchange Raleigh, which will include an athletic country club, rooftop beach club and Life Time Living with 250 luxury leased residences. Groundbreaking is planned for 2026.

Life Time Alston Town Center is located at 1120 Healthy Way, Cary, N.C. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to Midnight., and Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its nearly 45,000 team members.

