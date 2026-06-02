Life Time UNBOUND Gravel Marks 20 Years of Endurance, Community and Global Impact

Emporia hosts milestone edition as riders and fans from around the world celebrate two decades of gravel racing in the Flint Hills

Key Highlights

Milestone 20th anniversary celebration of the world's premier gravel race

Largest athlete field yet with nearly 5,000 participants across five distances (XL, 200, 100, 50, 25) plus kids events

Riders representing all 50 states and 52 countries

Ages ranged from 2 to 93-year-old Fred Schmid in his final UNBOUND Gravel start

Elite 200-mile race livestream generated 1.8M impressions, 470K views and 18K chat messages within 24 hours

Expanded Life Time Foundation impact through youth, accessibility and community grants

EMPORIA, Kan., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, celebrated the 20th anniversary of Life Time UNBOUND Gravel presented by Shimano this weekend, welcoming nearly 5,000 athletes from all 50 U.S. states and 52 countries to the Flint Hills for one of the most iconic events in endurance sport.

2026 Life Time UNBOUND Gravel presented by Shimano

What began in 2006 with just 34 riders has grown into the world's largest gravel event, drawing thousands of cyclists, spectators and brands to Emporia annually. Now in its third decade, UNBOUND Gravel is a cornerstone of Life Time's premier athletic events portfolio—expanding participation, elevating elite competition and helping grow gravel cycling globally. Despite its scale, the event remains deeply rooted in community, transforming Emporia into "Gravel City, USA" while preserving the grassroots spirit that continues to define the sport.

"Life Time UNBOUND Gravel represents everything we aim to achieve through our athletic events—world-class competition, inclusive community and meaningful experiences," said Michelle Duffy, Vice President of Marketing, Life Time Events. "For 20 years, this event has grown along with the community of Emporia. UNBOUND Gravel wouldn't be what it is today without the people, businesses and spirit of this town. That deep connection is what continues to make it so special while driving growth of the sport of gravel cycling globally."

Racing the Flint Hills

True to its legacy, the 20th edition delivered demanding and unpredictable conditions, with rain and mud testing riders' endurance, resilience and mechanical skill across the Flint Hills. Every finish line crossed was a hard-earned accomplishment.

Denmark's Mads Würtz Schmidt claimed the elite men's UNBOUND Gravel 200 title, while Sofía Gómez Villafañe topped the elite women's field. In the 350-mile XL race, Switzerland's Robin Gemperle captured victory after more than 21 hours of racing, while Svenja Betz led the women's field finishing in just over 27 hours.

Full race results for all distances are available here.

Growing the Sport On and Off the Course

As part of Life Time's professional off-road racing series, the Life Time Grand Prix, UNBOUND Gravel continues to elevate gravel racing on a global stage. That growth was on full display through the livestream of the elite 200-mile race on the Life Time Grand Prix YouTube channel, which generated 1.8 million impressions, 470,000 views and 18,000 live chat messages in the first 24 hours—highlighting increasing fan engagement and visibility for the sport.

Lasting Community Impact

Beyond race day, UNBOUND Gravel delivered a multi-day celebration featuring the All Things Gravel Expo presented by City of Emporia, group rides, athlete panels, and family-friendly programming. To celebrate two decades of gravel racing in the Flint Hills, this year's courses featured iconic sections from past editions. Finishers of the marquee 200-mile race also received a commemorative finisher jacket.

In its 20th year, UNBOUND Gravel expanded its impact beyond the racecourse through key Life Time Foundation initiatives:

Chase the Race: Ultra-endurance athlete and 2015 champion Yuri Hauswald started dead last in the 200-mile race with the goal of passing as many riders as possible to raise money for youth cycling programs in Emporia. On race day he passed over 1,200 riders and raised more than $37,000. Donations are still open.

Five National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) student-athletes were selected to race the 50-mile event, fundraising through the Life Time Foundation to give back directly to NICA and support youth cycling programs.

A $10,000 grant to Adventures for All provided individuals with exceptionalities the opportunity to participate in UNBOUND, removing financial and logistical barriers.

A $40,000 grant to the Emporia Youth Pump Track will support the creation of a new community riding space.

In addition to UNBOUND Gravel, Life Time produces nearly 30 athletic events in iconic destinations nationwide —all designed to meet participants at different stages of their health and endurance journeys. For more information, visit www.lifetime.life/athletic-events.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.