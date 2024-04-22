Life Time Opens Second Athletic Country Club in Brooklyn, NY

37,000-square-foot Life Time Atlantic Avenue adds high-end wellness experiences to 51-story Brooklyn Crossing development and residences in Prospect Heights

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) is continuing its expansion across New York with the opening Life Time Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn. The new 37,000-square-foot athletic country club is located at the Brooklyn Crossing development in Prospect Heights and comes just days after the April 15 debut of Life Time PENN 1, featuring the most indoor pickleball courts in New York City.

"Brooklyn Crossing is an ideal location for our second Life Time in the borough and expansion throughout New York City." Life Time opens its second athletic country club in Brooklyn, NY with Life Time Atlantic Avenue. The 37,000-square-foot club, located in the 51-story Brooklyn Crossing development and residences in Prospect Heights bring its array of health and wellness offerings to residents and the community.

Life Time will bring its array of health and wellness offerings to the 51-story tower and provide an extraordinary experience for both residents and the community. The club boasts three floors of dedicated and airy spaces for its signature group training programs, Alpha , GTX , and UltraFit and brings Life Time's thriving Class Collection to life in its boutique studios with 60+ group, mind body and cycle classes offered weekly. Life Time's Dynamic Personal Training team will guide members in 1:1 training, stretching and recovery sessions on the functional training floor, along with cardio and strength-based relaxation and wellness amenities, are all in this new luxurious athletic club.

"Brooklyn Crossing is in an ideal location for our second Life Time in the Brooklyn borough and our continued expansion throughout New York City. We're excited to bring our best people and programs to Prospect Heights and the surrounding neighborhoods and to support the community in living healthier, happier lives," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer and President of Club Operations. "Brodsky and Greenland have created a tremendous area and together we're creating a whole new way for people to live, work and play."

In addition to Life Time, Brooklyn Crossing features 858 apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments with a full suite of amenities, including a screening room, rooftop pool, and sky lounge. It sits at the heart of a world of culture and culinary fare, with historic landmarks like the Brooklyn Academy of Music and dynamic new destinations like Barclays Center just minutes away. Located one block from ten train lines, it offers direct and convenient access to Manhattan and beyond.

"Health and wellness are integral to our residents' lifestyles, and we are excited to partner with Life Time to offer the unique athletic country club concept so close to home for our tenants at Brooklyn Crossing and other nearby Brodsky buildings in Brooklyn," said Alexander Brodsky, Principal at The Brodsky Organization.

Life Time Atlantic Avenue is located at 18 Sixth Avenue and is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. It's open for anyone to join with a Signature Membership, which includes access to all Life Time destinations. Day passes are also available.

In addition to Atlantic Avenue, Life Time just completed phase two of PENN 1, which opened on April 15. Life Time debuted in 2016 with Life Time Sky (605 W. 42nd Street) and since then, has opened at the Ocean Residence in Battery Park (1 West Street); in the former New York Health & Racquet clubs at 23rd Street (Between 5th and 6th), NoHo (62 Cooper Sq.), and Midtown (110 W. 56th Street); the One Wall Street development (29 New Street), and at Front & York in Brooklyn (168 Front St., Brooklyn). Life Time opened its first permanent indoor pickleball courts in Manhattan at Life Time Sky in February 2023.

To learn more about Life Time, visit lifetime.life.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

