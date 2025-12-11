Life Time Reveals Top Last-Minute Gifts for the Health-Aficionados

Expert-backed picks make it easy to give the gift of wellness before the holidays arrive

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For shoppers racing the clock, and wanting gifts that feel more meaningful than another sweater or kitchen gadget, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, has released its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide packed with fast, thoughtful options for everyone who loves fitness, recovery, self-care and longevity.

LTH Dream is available in two flavors and delivers restful, restorative sleep naturally
"Just as so many of us are focused on longevity, that's a good tip for gifts too. Consider things that have meaning and impact long after the holidays are over," said Michelle Duffy, Vice President of Retail and Events Marketing at Life Time. "This year's picks are all about supporting energy, sleep, recovery, and performance—things everyone can use more of for a healthy, happy life."

From cutting-edge fitness tech to spa-level self-care and the hottest pickleball gear, these ideas deliver big impact with zero guesswork, all recommended by Life Time's top experts. Order by December 15th for holiday arrival.

Top Wellness & Self-Care Picks
Perfect for relieving stress, rebooting energy, and gifting pure relaxation.

Fitness Tech & Gear That Motivates Movement
High-performance gifts for the athlete, weekend warrior, or anyone starting a new routine.

Nutrition & Supplements for Better Energy and Sleep
Top-tier support for feeling great from the inside out.

Pickleball Favorites for the Fastest-Growing Sport in America
Gear that levels up their game

Bonus Idea: A Gift That Lasts All Year
A one-year subscription to the award-winning Experience Life magazine for ongoing inspiration and expert guidance for healthier living.

For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at FacebookInstagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App. You can also keep track of deals on the LT Shop by following its Instagram page.

About Life Time
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

