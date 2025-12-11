Life Time Reveals Top Last-Minute Gifts for the Health-Aficionados

News provided byLife Time, Inc.
Dec 11, 2025, 14:32 ET
Expert-backed picks make it easy to give the gift of wellness before the holidays arrive
CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For shoppers racing the clock, and wanting gifts that feel more meaningful than another sweater or kitchen gadget, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, has released its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide packed with fast, thoughtful options for everyone who loves fitness, recovery, self-care and longevity.
"Just as so many of us are focused on longevity, that's a good tip for gifts too. Consider things that have meaning and impact long after the holidays are over," said Michelle Duffy, Vice President of Retail and Events Marketing at Life Time. "This year's picks are all about supporting energy, sleep, recovery, and performance—things everyone can use more of for a healthy, happy life."
From cutting-edge fitness tech to spa-level self-care and the hottest pickleball gear, these ideas deliver big impact with zero guesswork, all recommended by Life Time's top experts. Order by December 15th for holiday arrival.
Top Wellness & Self-Care Picks
Perfect for relieving stress, rebooting energy, and gifting pure relaxation.
- Life Time Gift Cards: Perfect for LTH essentials, premium activewear, LifeCafe and LifeSpa.
- HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask: Elevate at-home recovery and skin health.
- HigherDOSE Sauna Blanket: Upgrade your relaxation and skin health right from home.
- Grip Socks and Face Masks: Fantastic stocking stuffer gifts.
Fitness Tech & Gear That Motivates Movement
High-performance gifts for the athlete, weekend warrior, or anyone starting a new routine.
- Garmin Forerunner 965 Smartwatch: Track performance, recovery, and health metrics with advanced features and longer battery life.
- Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Headphones: Open ear audio lets you keep connected with your surroundings.
- Hyperboot by Nike x Hyperice: Wear shoes and recover at the same time with shoes that combine wearable heat and Normatec dynamic air compression.
- AION Weighted Vest: Stylish vests that can boost your metabolic rate through the day.
Nutrition & Supplements for Better Energy and Sleep
Top-tier support for feeling great from the inside out.
- LTH Dream Multi-Mag Sleep Support Powder: A calm, restorative night—much needed during the busy season.
- LTH Hydrate Electrolytes and Power Creatine: For anyone wanting better hydration and strength.
- Glass Shaker Bottles, LTH Rewind Collagen Elixir: Small gifts with big impact
Pickleball Favorites for the Fastest-Growing Sport in America
Gear that levels up their game
- LT Pro 48 Pickleballs and JOOLA Paddles: High-quality gear for players of all levels.
- Woman's Life Time Pickleball Muscle Crop Tank: A tech tank that is sweat-wicking and ready for the courts
- Men's Lululemon Pickleball License to Train Short Sleeve Shirt: Anti-stink and won't cling to sweaty skin for comfort on the courts that levels up their game.
Bonus Idea: A Gift That Lasts All Year
A one-year subscription to the award-winning Experience Life magazine for ongoing inspiration and expert guidance for healthier living.
For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life, follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, or download the complimentary Life Time App. You can also keep track of deals on the LT Shop by following its Instagram page.
About Life Time
Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.
SOURCE Life Time, Inc.
Share this article