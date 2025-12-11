Life Time Reveals Top Last-Minute Gifts for the Health-Aficionados

Expert-backed picks make it easy to give the gift of wellness before the holidays arrive

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For shoppers racing the clock, and wanting gifts that feel more meaningful than another sweater or kitchen gadget, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, has released its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide packed with fast, thoughtful options for everyone who loves fitness, recovery, self-care and longevity.

LTH Dream is available in two flavors and delivers restful, restorative sleep naturally

"Just as so many of us are focused on longevity, that's a good tip for gifts too. Consider things that have meaning and impact long after the holidays are over," said Michelle Duffy, Vice President of Retail and Events Marketing at Life Time. "This year's picks are all about supporting energy, sleep, recovery, and performance—things everyone can use more of for a healthy, happy life."

From cutting-edge fitness tech to spa-level self-care and the hottest pickleball gear, these ideas deliver big impact with zero guesswork, all recommended by Life Time's top experts. Order by December 15th for holiday arrival.

Top Wellness & Self-Care Picks

Perfect for relieving stress, rebooting energy, and gifting pure relaxation.

Fitness Tech & Gear That Motivates Movement

High-performance gifts for the athlete, weekend warrior, or anyone starting a new routine.

Garmin Forerunner 965 Smartwatch: Track performance, recovery, and health metrics with advanced features and longer battery life.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 Headphones: Open ear audio lets you keep connected with your surroundings.

Hyperboot by Nike x Hyperice: Wear shoes and recover at the same time with shoes that combine wearable heat and Normatec dynamic air compression.

AION Weighted Vest: Stylish vests that can boost your metabolic rate through the day.

Nutrition & Supplements for Better Energy and Sleep

Top-tier support for feeling great from the inside out.

Pickleball Favorites for the Fastest-Growing Sport in America

Gear that levels up their game

Bonus Idea: A Gift That Lasts All Year

A one-year subscription to the award-winning Experience Life magazine for ongoing inspiration and expert guidance for healthier living.

