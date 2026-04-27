Life Time Sea Otter Classic Showcases How Sport, Community and Industry Come Together

Four‑day festival reflects Life Time's commitment to healthy, active lifestyles – no matter how you move

MONTEREY, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, returned to Laguna Seca Raceway April 16–19 for the Life Time Sea Otter Classic, one of the world's largest and most enduring celebrations of cycling. In its 36th year, the Sea Otter Classic highlights Life Time's expertise in delivering best‑in‑class athletic event experiences while inspiring lifelong healthy habits.

Race start at the 2026 Life Time Sea Otter Classic

Long recognized as a must-attend event within the cycling industry, the Life Time Sea Otter Classic has increasingly evolved into a broader cultural gathering – one that reflects the growing mainstream enthusiasm for outdoor living, wellness, and sport. The four-day festival welcomed more than 75,000 attendees, including athletes, families, and industry leaders from around the globe. Since incorporating the iconic event into its portfolio, Life Time has continued to expand the event into a truly inclusive outdoor experience – encouraging people of all ages and abilities to get active.

The event's festival‑style approach continued to expand in 2026 with the introduction of a trail run, offering 5K and 17K distances that attracted more than 700 participants in its inaugural year. The addition complements the more than six cycling disciplines already offered for racing, riding and demoing.

"At Life Time, we believe athletic events are powerful cultural moments," said Kimo Seymour, Senior Vice President of Events at Life Time. "They're where community is built, where people discover what they're capable of, and where healthy habits take hold. The Sea Otter Classic represents a powerful expression of our unique Healthy Way of Life ecosystem – guided by the same commitment to excellence, quality and experience that defines everything we do."

The Sea Otter Classic also plays a vital role in supporting the health of the cycling and outdoor industry. With more than 1,000 exhibiting brands, the event serves as a global platform for product launches, innovation, collaboration, and growth. Through its Industry Connect program – which grew more than 35% year over year – Life Time brings together retailers, manufacturers, media, and industry professionals to foster meaningful relationships and help shape the future of cycling and outdoor recreation.

The Life Time Sea Otter Classic is one of nearly 30 premier athletic events owned and produced by Life Time, including the Miami Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel, and the Leadville Race Series. Together, these events form a connected ecosystem that complements Life Time's athletic country clubs, digital platforms, and wellness programming—offering multiple entry points to an active, healthy lifestyle for members and non‑members alike.

For more information about Life Time athletic events, including event registrations, visit https://my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.html.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 190 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.