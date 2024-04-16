Life Time Teams up with Ben and Collin Johns, and Pickleball 360, to Deliver Educational Pickleball Video Series

70 instructional videos from game basics to advanced techniques now available for rapidly growing base of Life Time members on the Life Time app

CHANHASSEN, Minn., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's largest provider of pickleball courts, programming and leagues, today announced it has teamed up with pickleball pros Ben and Collin Johns to provide members from beginner to advanced a series of 70 instructional videos to help take their game to the next level.

Lining up with April being National Pickleball Month and now available on the Life Time app, the videos will help pickleball players of all ages and abilities. Each features demonstrations by Ben and Collin, including:

Basic pickleball orientation and rules

Warmups and practice drills

Singles and doubles dynamics

Key play movements

Advanced techniques

"We're thrilled to team up with Ben and Collin as we serve our growing membership engaging in this incredible sport," said RJ Singh, Life Time's Chief Digital Officer and Leader of Life Time Racquet Sports. "In keeping with our member point of view commitment, these videos will help everyone, including those who've never picked up a paddle, to advanced players looking to improve their tournament play and grow to the elite level."

"Life Time has taken pickleball by storm. I've had the privilege to play at several of its athletic country clubs and the Rancho San Clemente club is my absolute favorite venue," said Ben Johns. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Life Time as the elite pickleball provider."

Life Time launched its pickleball presence in 2021 and now has more than 635 permanent courts nationwide. Life Time is the largest owner and operator of both pickleball and tennis courts. It also recently named tennis legend Andre Agassi as its inaugural chair of the Life Time Pickleball and Tennis board.

Pickleball participation shows no signs of slowing down. A 2023 APP Pickleball Participation Report says that 36.5 million people have played pickleball at least over the last year. On its courts, Life Time saw a 51% growth of pickleball players in 2023.

About Life Time®

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 37,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

