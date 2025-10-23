Life Time Unveils 2026 Grand Prix Series

Refined Selection Process and Increased Prize Purse Highlight Fifth Season of Premier Off-Road Cycling

Series; Application Window Opens October 27

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time , (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand and athletic events owner and producer, has announced the format, prize structure and application details for the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix .

Life Time Grand Prix at the 2025 Sea Otter Classic

Since its inception, the Life Time Grand Prix has redefined off-road racing by combining mountain and gravel disciplines into one professional, gender-equal league. For 2026, the series continues to advance its mission – to provide a sustainable, competitive platform for professional cyclists, fostering deeper fan connection and athlete opportunity.

The fifth season will see record investment in athletes, including $590,000 in prize money across the series, with $350,000 dedicated to the overall Life Time Grand Prix podium, increased prize purses to $60,000 at UNBOUND Gravel and the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, and $30,000 prize purses at the remaining events. Additionally, the series will feature a new $2,500 professional finisher compensation and the return of live coverage. Applications open October 27 through November 5, with the official 2026 roster announced November 11.

Event Lineup and Live Coverage

The 2026 Life Time Grand Prix will feature six iconic events, with each athlete's best five finishes counting toward the overall standings. The races include:

Thursday, April 16: Life Time Sea Otter Classic Gravel

Saturday, May 30: Life Time UNBOUND Gravel 200 presented by Shimano

Saturday, August 15: Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik

Saturday, September 19: Life Time Chequamegon Mountain Bike Festival

Sunday, October 11: Life Time Little Sugar MTB

Saturday, October 17: Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Kenetik

Building on the success of the live coverage in 2025, Life Time will provide real-time race broadcasts for four 2026 Series events, including the Sea Otter Classic Gravel, UNBOUND Gravel 200, Leadville Trail 100 MTB and Big Sugar Gravel. Just as with last year, bringing the action to viewers around the world has proven to grow enthusiasm for the sport and deepen the connection between athletes and fans.

Event Application Timing

Monday, October 27 marks the start of the 2026 athlete application window, which will close on Wednesday, November 5. The final day to withdraw applications is Monday, November 10, as athlete selections will be announced on Tuesday, November 11. Athletes must be 18 years or older as of December 31, 2025.

Selection Process

Each men's and women's field will feature 25 athletes, selected through a refined, performance-based process.

Each 2026 roster will include:

The top five overall finishers from the 2025 Grand Prix

The top overall U23 athlete from the 2025 series

A minimum of 16 selected athletes (additional slots may open if one or more top-five athletes do not return)

Three Wild Card athletes, chosen following Life Time UNBOUND Gravel 200

Applications will be evaluated based on performances over the past 12 months at Life Time-owned and select national and international off-road events, including the Sea Otter Classic, UNBOUND Gravel, Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Chequamegon MTB Festival, The Rad Dirt Fest, Crusher in the Tushar, Lutsen 99er, and global events such as Cape Epic, BC Bike Race, and the UCI Gravel World Championships.

Athletes must be 18 years or older by December 31, 2025. Life Time retains sole discretion to evaluate athletes and determine the final roster.

Return of the Wild Card

The Wild Card will return in 2026 following its successful launch last year, adding a chance for riders who were not accepted in the initial selection to make their mark. To be selected as a Wild Card, athletes must have applied for the 2026 series, indicated they want to be included in the Wild Card pool, and have competed at both the Sea Otter Classic Gravel and UNBOUND Gravel 200. Wild Card riders will be scored on their performances at these two events, with the top three women and men being added to the 2026 Life Time Grand Prix. Additional Wild Card spots may be added if any selected athletes withdraw before July 1, 2026.

Prize Purse Expansion

Life Time is increasing its financial commitment to the sport in 2026, with a record-setting prize purse of $590,000 across the series – a 55% increase from 2025 – to reward top performances and support athlete participation.

The total prize purse for the Life Time Grand Prix podium has grown to a total of $350,000 – or $175,000 divided between the women's and men's podiums – with payouts extending through 10th place:

1st – $50,000

2nd – $33,000

3rd – $21,000

4th – $16,000

5th – $13,500

6th – $10,000

7th – $9,000

8th – $8,000

9th – $7,500

10th – $7,000

In addition to the series prize purse, UNBOUND Gravel 200 and Leadville Trail 100 MTB will each feature $60,000 in prize money, making them two of the most lucrative off-road races in North America. All other Grand Prix events will maintain a $30,000 prize purse. As in 2025, these individual race prize purses will be allocated to the top-five female and male finishers in each event, regardless of whether they are competing in the Life Time Grand Prix.

New for 2026, athletes who place 11th and beyond in the LTGP overall (with at least three event finishes) will receive $2,500 in professional finisher compensation, recognizing the commitment required throughout the season.

Athlete Benefits and Support

As in past seasons, all Grand Prix athlete entries will be covered by the Series. In 2026 this will expand to now include all U23 athletes who are selected for the program following UNBOUND Gravel.

New for 2026, athletes selected for the series will also receive:

Complimentary entry into Life Time events nationwide — including the Silver Rush 50, Sea Otter Classic, Tahoe Trail, Crusher in the Tushar, The Rad Dirt Fest, Lutsen 99er presented by Visit Cook County and more.

Professional media exposure through Life Time's broadcast, YouTube, and digital channels.

Complimentary access to Life Time's more than 185 athletic country club locations across North America for training and recovery support.

Kimo Seymour, Life Time President Media & Events, said: "We're very proud of how far the Life Time Grand Prix has advanced in just four seasons, with 2026 reflecting our elevated and ongoing commitment to professional off-road cycling. With the expanded prize purse, a more structured and performance-based selection process, and our investment in athlete development through the U23 program, we've created an unparalleled platform that both acknowledges and rewards the most dedicated and accomplished riders in the sport."

To apply for or learn more about the Life Time Grand Prix, visit lifetimegrandprix.com and follow along on Instagram , Twitter, Facebook and YouTube . To learn more about Life Time, visit lifetime.life .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 43,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.