Life360 Accelerates Growth and Brand Awareness with Appointment of Strategic Marketing Leader, Mike Zeman as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360, the leading family safety and location app, has announced the appointment of Mike Zeman as its new Chief Marketing Officer. With over 20 years of experience in digital marketing, brand building, international expansion, and subscription-based ventures, Zeman brings a wealth of expertise to lead Life360's marketing efforts and elevate the brand to new heights.

Mike Zeman joins as Chief Marketing Officer of Life360.

In his previous roles at known companies such as Netflix, Google, and Square, Zeman amassed extensive experience in performance and product marketing, brand strategy, and global partnerships. At Square, he successfully launched a multitude of cutting-edge marketing initiatives that increased global brand consideration, including the multi-market "Everything Your Business Needs. Almost" campaign, which brought attention to the various jobs that Square helped small business owners solve in creative, physical and virtual experiences. His transformative leadership shifted Square's perception from a "payments" company to an integrated ecosystem of hardware and software solutions.

"Bringing Mike Zeman on board as our Chief Marketing Officer is a strategic move towards positioning Life360 as the go-to app for peace of mind, connection, and coordination with your inner circle. His proven track record in the tech industry and experience with subscription-based business models will be instrumental in raising awareness of the value we are delivering to members," said Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Life360 Chris Hulls. "As Life360 continues to grow and evolve, the breadth and depth of Mike's experience will be instrumental in elevating our brand, expanding our international footprint, and enhancing the overall user experience."

Zeman shared his enthusiasm for joining Life360, stating, "Life360 is a product I regularly use and am passionate about. With a partner, three kids (including a new driver), and a puppy, it helps our family stay connected and coordinated. The opportunities at Life360 seem endless, with growth vectors in international, software, hardware, and more. I am eager to serve the 58 million consumers already using the app today and tell the story of Life360 to the hundreds of millions of potential individuals and families that could benefit from it."

In his new role at Life360, Mike Zeman will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Lauren Antonoff. His strategic vision, coupled with a deep understanding of the tech industry, positions Life360 for continued success in the dynamic landscape of family safety, location-sharing, and beyond.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today's busy families, bringing them closer together by helping them better know, communicate with, and protect the pets, people, and things they care about most. The Company's core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market-leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Mateo and had approximately 58 million monthly active users (MAU) as of September 30, 2023 located in more than 150 countries. For more information, please visit life360.com.

Tile, a Life360 company, locates millions of unique items every day by giving everything the power of smart location. Leveraging its superior nearby finding features and vast community that spans over 150 countries, Tile's cloud-based finding platform helps people find the things that matter to them most. For more information, please visit Tile.com.

SOURCE Life360