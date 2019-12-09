LifeBase Solutions Selected by Elite Nutrition for Innovative Nutrition Coaching Platform

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Nutrition, Omaha's newest nutrition coaching and supplement retailer (formerly Max Muscle Sports Nutrition) has partnered with LifeBase Solutions to become the first nutrition retailer in Omaha to provide a real-time, integrated nutrition platform to their clients and athletes.

The LifeBase coaching command center dashboard allows coaches to manage, track, and communicate with more clients than ever before in real time, for every meal, every day, enabling them to grow their business.

"There is no denying that proper nutrition and hydration are the keys to improved performance and optimized body composition, but our biggest challenge was getting clients to comply with their meal plan," said Elite Nutrition co-owner Steve Lucchino. "We were looking for a nutrition coaching solution that was not only easy to use, but improved client compliance."

Lucchino and his team at Elite Nutrition found exactly what they were looking for in LifeBase Solutions. "Not only does LifeBase Solutions' automated platform improve client compliance, it also automatically tells us when and how much to adjust a client's macros, and simplifies our jobs as nutrition coaches, allowing us to manage, track, and communicate with all of our clients in real time, for every meal, every day."

The LifeBase platform is comprised of four main components: a coaching command center dashboard, medical-grade bio-impedance body composition measurement device, machine learning auto-mated coaching, and a consumer macro exchange tracker app. This platform automates and simplifies the process of nutrition coaching and enables consumers to make informed decisions about their health, learn how foods impact their bodies and improve their body composition by maximizing fat loss and lean muscle gains.

Sioux Falls-based LifeBase Solutions CEO Jon Petersen said Elite Nutrition is an ideal partner for the company. "Our research indicates that coaches want to simplify the process of coaching and maximize their clients' results and clients want to either look better, feel better or perform better. By adding nearly 250 clients, Elite Nutrition validates the platforms capability to help nutrition professionals do more in less time, get better results and grow their business."

ABOUT LIFEBASE SOLUTIONS

LifeBase Solutions LLC, DBA LifeBase is an innovative nutrition software platform that simplifies and automates the nutrition coaching process, creating credibility and consistency for coaches and delivers improved health outcomes for their clients. Founded in 2019 and based in Sioux Falls, SD, LifeBase empowers nutrition coaches to help individuals and athletes achieve the best versions of themselves, regardless of their nutritional and fitness starting points. Visit lifebase.solutions to learn more.

ABOUT ELITE NUTRITION

Elite Nutrition is an Omaha, NE multi-unit retail nutrition, meal planning and supplement retail experience. Utilizing the LifeBase Solutions nutrition platform and featuring world class, tested and certified supplements. Discover more at facebook.com/EliteNutritionOmaha/

