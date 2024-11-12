LifeKnight Expands AI-Powered Health and Safety Platform for Integration Across Leading Wearables--From Apple to Motorola and Beyond

LifeKnight's Enterprise-Focused Technology Offers Seamless, Hands-Free Health Monitoring and Emergency Response Capabilities for Major Brands' Wearable Devices

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeKnight, a leader in AI-enabled health and safety solutions, announces a major platform expansion designed to bring proactive, automated safety and health monitoring to wearable devices through partnerships with major companies like Apple, Motorola, and other top brands. With hands-free, real-time emergency response capabilities, LifeKnight's technology seamlessly integrates into diverse wearable products, empowering companies to enhance their devices' safety features and support their users' varied needs across sectors.

The Apple Watch SE is an example of the wearable technology that LifeKnight's AI-powered platform could enhance, offering hands-free health monitoring and automated emergency response capabilities. LifeKnight collaborates with major brands to integrate seamless safety features into a variety of devices, delivering proactive, real-time protection and peace of mind through innovative, automated safety solutions.

Through its advanced platform, LifeKnight enables corporate partners to offer critical health monitoring and emergency alert functionality, delivering real-time protection and peace of mind to users. Leveraging AI, LifeKnight's technology detects health incidents or high-risk situations and activates a response automatically—without any user input—creating a reliable safety net for everyone from outdoor enthusiasts to elderly individuals in assisted care.

"Wearables have evolved from simple health trackers to essential safety devices," says Avery Piantedosi, CEO of LifeKnight. "Our goal with LifeKnight is to help companies like Apple and Motorola provide life-saving technology that operates seamlessly and automatically. By embedding our platform, these companies can offer robust, hands-free safety features to their users, bringing health monitoring and emergency response to new levels of accessibility and ease."

LifeKnight Platform Highlights:

Real-Time Alerts and Hands-Free Activation : Automatically detects critical events and alerts emergency responders or contacts, eliminating the need for user intervention.

: Automatically detects critical events and alerts emergency responders or contacts, eliminating the need for user intervention. Multi-Brand Compatibility : LifeKnight's technology functions across brands and operating systems, creating a consistent safety experience from high-end models like Apple Watch Ultra to accessible devices like Motorola's wearables. This flexibility enables companies to deliver valuable safety functionality across their product lines.

: LifeKnight's technology functions across brands and operating systems, creating a consistent safety experience from high-end models like Apple Watch Ultra to accessible devices like Motorola's wearables. This flexibility enables companies to deliver valuable safety functionality across their product lines. Seamless Emergency Response: Through LifeKnight's automated technology, brands empower their users with instant access to emergency response, transforming wearables into essential, life-saving tools.

LifeKnight's platform also powers the LOIS app, a comprehensive front-end experience for wearables that autonomously detects when help is needed and activates emergency response protocols. Whether embedded in an Apple Watch, a Motorola wearable, or fitness trackers, LOIS allows LifeKnight's corporate partners to extend proactive, life-saving support to users worldwide.

About LifeKnight

LifeKnight specializes in helping leading tech companies turn wearables and other connected devices into proactive safety tools. Through advanced, AI-driven health monitoring and emergency response capabilities, LifeKnight's platform empowers companies to offer essential safety solutions for high-risk environments, assisted living, and everyday health monitoring. With versatile integrations across wearable devices, workplace safety, and public spaces, LifeKnight bridges the gap between potential crises and timely intervention, providing a scalable solution that meets the safety and wellness demands of today's connected world.

