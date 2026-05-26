LifeKnight, Inc. Advances Four-Patent Strategy Around AI-Driven Emergency Response Architecture

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeKnight, Inc., an AI-enabled emergency response technology company, today announced continued expansion of its intellectual property portfolio covering the complete emergency response pipeline from biometric event detection through autonomous AI determination to direct PSAP routing. The four-patent portfolio consists of:

Avery Piantedosi-Petrovski is Founder and CEO of LifeKnight, Inc. and named inventor on all four patents in the company's portfolio. She has spent ten years building emergency response infrastructure after an earlier career in real estate where she experienced firsthand the gaps in personal safety technology. She serves on the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Next Generation 911 (NG911) committee, which is shaping public safety standards for modern emergency communications.

First U.S. utility patent issued June 2023, covering alarm escalation systems, scheduled check-in monitoring, missed-response detection, and automated escalation to emergency contacts and 911.

Second U.S. utility patent issued December 2025, covering direct routing of emergency events through the E911 tandem interface to the proper geographic Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) without traditional call center intermediation.

Pending U.S. patent application filed December 2025, covering autonomous alarm event determination via AI agents operating on biometric data with machine-learning-trained thresholds.

Fourth U.S. patent application scheduled for filing this month on Track One accelerated examination, covering wearable biometric monitoring hardware, autonomous biometric-to-PSAP voice and data stream architecture, and pre-event biometric data capture methods.

The portfolio traces its priority chain to a June 2015 provisional application. The continuation-in-part structure means the architecture being protected predates the broad commercial deployment of wearable safety features now in market. Together, the patents form an interlocking thicket covering each layer of the emergency response chain: the edge device that originates the event, the AI agent that determines an alarm, the escalation method that converts detection into action, and the direct PSAP routing that delivers the event to the correct geographic responders. A competitor designing around any single patent still encounters the others.

"Every major wearable and personal safety product shipping today depends on the same chain: detect, determine, escalate, route," said Avery Piantedosi, Founder and CEO of LifeKnight, Inc. "We filed our first provisional in 2015, before most of the commercial wearable safety features now in market existed. The portfolio is not theoretical. It maps directly onto how cellular smartwatches, modern PERS devices, fall detection products, and biometric safety wearables actually function."

The strategy is partnership-first and licensing-driven, with consumer device makers, PERS providers, public safety incumbents, senior living operators, and enterprise safety platforms as the primary engagement universe.

A primary deployment is underway in a Columbia, South Carolina assisted living community within a national senior care network of 25 sites and approximately 3,000 residents, under a multi-year framework with integrated wearable hardware. A second pilot is in progress with a separate wearable platform, and a multi-phase proposal with a privately owned senior living operator is under executive review.

LifeKnight, Inc. is a member of NVIDIA's Inception Program, a SXSW Pitch competition finalist, has developed AI agent technology in collaboration with IBM Watson, and its CEO serves on the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Next Generation 911 committee shaping public safety communication standards.

"Detection without response is liability," added Piantedosi. "The next generation of emergency response will not wait for someone to push a button. It will detect, understand context, and deliver help automatically. That is the architecture our patents protect, and it is the architecture the industry is now building toward."

About LifeKnight, Inc.

LifeKnight, Inc. focuses on real-time detection, autonomous AI-driven event determination, and direct routing of emergency events to the appropriate Public Safety Answering Point. Detect. Direct. Protect. The platform integrates with wearables, biometric monitors, and connected health devices, and is positioned to license its patent portfolio across consumer device, PERS, senior living, workforce safety, and public safety technology categories.

For more information, visit lifeknight.ai.

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SOURCE LifeKnight, Inc.