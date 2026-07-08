LifeLoop introduces Olia, the senior living AI companion that amplifies and scales human impact

Inspired by the passion and expertise of life enrichment professionals, Olia is purpose-built to help communities extend the impact of exceptional staff, protect the continuity of care, and orchestrate meaningful resident experiences at scale

LifeLoop invites senior living operators to join the Olia Early Adopter Program, giving operators the opportunity to shape an AI companion the industry trusts and values

DENVER, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, the leading proactive engagement and whole-person wellness platform for senior living, today announced Olia, the AI companion purpose-built for life enrichment professionals. Olia is the next evolution of LifeLoop's vision for the future of resident engagement, where technology strengthens human connection and extends the value of senior living teams. As senior living operators continue to navigate market challenges, Olia helps communities consistently deliver and sustain exceptional resident engagement as teams and resident needs evolve.

LifeLoop introduces Olia, the AI companion for senior living. Olia is modeled after and purpose-built for life enrichment directors, empowering communities with a market-leading intelligence layer that extends the impact of exceptional staff, protects the continuity of care, and orchestrates meaningful resident experiences at scale. Speed Speed

LifeLoop has pioneered resident engagement innovation for nearly three decades, recognizing that life enrichment professionals are fundamental to delivering the community experiences that residents and families most value. Olia embodies that philosophy as an intelligence layer within the LifeLoop platform, enabling staff to maintain institutional knowledge, continuously learn from resident interactions, and personalize engagement at every opportunity.

"What excites us most about Olia is that it won't automate relationships—it will strengthen them," said Summer Blizzard, SVP of Business Administration, Phoenix Senior Living. "Olia will fundamentally change how our teams shape resident experiences, preserve institutional knowledge, and allow our staff to spend their time doing what they are meant to be doing: being present with our residents. Olia has the potential to raise the standard of care across senior living."

While many emerging AI tools in senior living focus on workflow automation, Olia amplifies human expertise. Olia is a fully agentic solution that works alongside staff as an always-accessible companion. Built with responsible AI principles at its core, Olia provides actionable recommendations to enhance daily resident experiences, while ensuring community staff remain in control of every decision.

Olia helps communities:

Deliver engagement with purpose by learning resident stories, histories, and preferences and helping staff apply those insights to everyday experiences.

Protect continuity of care by preserving institutional knowledge despite staffing transitions, creating greater consistency in resident engagement over time.

Reduce administrative work, giving staff more time to engage with residents.

"LifeLoop has championed the value of resident engagement since day one. Today, we're championing its future," said Rob Fisher, Chief Executive Officer, LifeLoop. "Life enrichment professionals shape the experiences that define exceptional senior living, and we believe they deserve technology designed specifically to support the work they do. That's why we're not simply delivering another AI productivity tool, but a robust intelligence layer worthy of the profession it serves. We're building Olia with intention, ensuring it delivers meaningful impact for the people who are at the heart of what makes every community thrive."

Olia will be generally available this fall. Beginning today, LifeLoop is inviting customers to join its Early Adopter Program, giving participating communities the opportunity to shape the future of AI in senior living. Early adopters will collaborate directly with LifeLoop's product team to provide feedback, influence future capabilities, receive early access, and help define how AI can best support life enrichment professionals and the residents they serve.

To learn more about Olia and apply for the Early Adopter Program, visit lifeloop.com/olia.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop is powering a new era of aging. Trusted by more than 4,700 communities across North America, LifeLoop embeds proactive engagement and whole-person wellness into the daily life of senior living communities. With LifeLoop, senior living providers deliver personalized experiences that foster purpose and connection—helping older adults live not just longer, but better. Learn more at lifeloop.com.

Media contact:

Natalie Jones

[email protected]

LifeLoop, Senior Director of Marketing

SOURCE LifeLoop