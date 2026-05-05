Merrill Gardens selects LifeLoop to advance a hospitality-forward resident experience powered by social wellness

Strategic technology partnership across 53 senior living communities unifies engagement, operations, and insights to deliver connection and personalization

DENVER, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, the leading proactive engagement and whole-person wellness platform for senior living, today announced a new strategic partnership with Merrill Gardens, a family-owned senior living provider recognized for its resident-centered philosophy and commitment to independence, purpose, and possibility. Through this partnership, Merrill Gardens has implemented LifeLoop across more than 50 communities nationwide to standardize a hospitality-driven resident experience with social wellness at its core.

Merrill Gardens has selected LifeLoop as its strategic technology partner to deliver on its resident experience goals. With LifeLoop, Merrill Gardens puts the power of social wellness at the center of its hospitality-forward resident experience geared toward serving the next generation of older adults.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing social wellness as a measurable and actionable component of resident well-being. By embedding engagement into daily operations and capturing meaningful insights, Merrill Gardens is evolving how it delivers its industry-leading resident experience, leveraging LifeLoop to translate that philosophy into a scalable and data-informed model across its portfolio.

"At Merrill Gardens, we've always believed innovation should serve people first," said Jason Childers, COO, Merrill Gardens. "Delivering a high-quality, differentiated resident experience at scale requires a disciplined approach to both operations and innovation. Our evaluation centered on finding a partner aligned to that standard and to our long-term vision. LifeLoop brings the technology, expertise, and strategic vision to support our growth, enabling us to embed social wellness at the center of the next-generation resident experience we're building."

Merrill Gardens will use LifeLoop to unify delivering, measuring, and optimizing resident engagement across its communities through key functions including calendars, communications, resident programming, interactive content, insights, and more. This approach supports the organization's vision of being the "ultimate hostess," a hospitality-driven experience that feels intuitive, responsive, and tailored to each resident. The focus on resident personalization enables a deep understanding of the individual, which is magnified through LifeLoop's social wellness capabilities to deliver meaningful wellness outcomes for residents.

"We seek innovation that helps us do right by our residents every day," said Simona Zappas, director of engagement, Merrill Gardens. "LifeLoop stood apart for both the strength of the platform and the people behind it—their deep roots in senior living and understanding of what communities need. There's a shared DNA around meaningful innovation and a strong alignment in how we think about social connection and purpose. With LifeLoop, we're delivering more connected, engaging experiences at scale while meeting the expectations of a new resident generation that embraces technology as part of everyday life."

LifeLoop is strengthening engagement initiatives, creating new opportunities for resident experiences, and aligning the staff experience across Merrill Gardens communities. The result is a more cohesive, dynamic environment rooted in choice, independence, and possibility for all Merrill Gardens stakeholders.

"Merrill Gardens embodies what it means to lead with both purpose and precision in today's senior living landscape," said Rob Fisher, CEO, LifeLoop. "They are leveraging technology in a highly intentional way to deliver on their resident experience goals—one that feels personal, responsive, and deeply aligned to individual needs. That ability to translate innovation into something residents can genuinely feel sets them apart as a forward-thinking leader in the industry. We are proud to partner with their team as they continue to define what exceptional senior living looks like."

About Merrill Gardens

Merrill Gardens is a sixth-generation family-owned company based in Seattle, Washington offering independent living, assisted living and memory care to more than 7,000 residents in 16 states. Merrill Gardens, and sister brand Truewood by Merrill, the company's award-winning middle market offering, are built on the belief that every life is defined by possibilities. All Merrill senior living communities foster a Yes You Can culture by providing an inspiring environment for residents, families, and team members. Learn more at www.merrillgardens.com.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop is powering a new era of aging. Trusted by more than 4,700 communities across North America, LifeLoop embeds proactive engagement and whole-person wellness into the daily life of senior living communities. With LifeLoop, senior living providers deliver personalized experiences that foster purpose and connection—helping older adults live not just longer, but better. Learn more at lifeloop.com.

Media Contact:

Natalie Jones

Senior Director of Marketing, LifeLoop

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeLoop