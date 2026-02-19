LifeLoop launches OpenLoop Network, partnering with six leading technology companies to champion interoperability for senior living

New partner ecosystem moves beyond traditional integrations to deliver high-impact data flows that connect care, engagement, and insight for senior living operators

DENVER, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, the leading proactive engagement and whole-person wellness platform for senior living, today announced the launch of the OpenLoop Network, a first-of-its-kind partner ecosystem built to champion and lead the interoperability movement in senior living. The OpenLoop Network represents a growing coalition of technology partners committed to transforming disconnected data into powerful, strategic data flows that connect care, engagement, and operational insight for senior living operators. Along with LifeLoop, the flagship OpenLoop Network partners include Accushield, ALIS, August Health, ECP, TELS, and WelcomeHome.

Today, senior living operators face rising expectations for personalized care and operational efficiency while managing numerous, disconnected technology systems to support those initiatives. As organizations scale, this fragmentation creates considerable friction for community teams, impacting their ability to serve their staff, residents, and families. The OpenLoop Network addresses this through structured interoperability, delivering pre-built, maintained data flows that enable operators to reduce IT burden, streamline workflows, and provide teams with the right data at the right time.

The urgency behind this shift is clear across the industry. Argentum's 2025 report identified the lack of interoperability as the primary technology challenge for senior living operators. Angie Fleenor, chief clinical officer of Sinceri Senior Living, commented, "One of the biggest challenges in senior living is that our systems don't talk to each other. We have valuable resident insights in LifeLoop, but clinical teams need that same context in the EHR—without duplicating work. When sales, clinical, and engagement teams operate from shared resident insight, we can deliver more consistent, personalized support across the community."

The flagship OpenLoop Network partners aligning with LifeLoop to drive this interoperability movement forward include:

Accushield – visitor management

ALIS – electronic health record

August Health – electronic health record

ECP – electronic health record

TELS – building management

WelcomeHome – customer relationship management

To explore the OpenLoop Network Flows available from LifeLoop with these partners, visit lifeloop.com/openloop-network.

The network is a collaborative initiative, bringing together technology providers who recognize that interoperability requires more than open APIs and integrations—it requires meaningful high-value data flows that deliver impact and results. Charles Mann, founder of Accushield, emphasized the broader mission behind the initiative: "Accushield joined the OpenLoop Network because connected systems and aligned partners are essential to the future of senior living. Together, we're helping the industry move beyond siloed systems toward a smarter, more connected experience." Through this partnership model, members are establishing a stronger foundation for how senior living systems connect and evolve together.

"The OpenLoop Network is a reflection of how we listen to our customers and deliver on the industry's most pressing challenges," said Rob Fisher, chief executive officer, LifeLoop. "Siloed systems have limited senior living for too long, which is why this effort is not simply an integration marketplace—it's a movement toward intelligent interoperability. We're proud to stand alongside our flagship partners, united around a shared mission, at a time when this level of technology alignment has never been more critical."

The OpenLoop Network is designed to grow as additional partners join, and new data flows are developed, expanding the availability of curated data flows that simplify implementation, reduce administrative burden, and improve coordination across systems. To learn more about the OpenLoop Network or to become a partner, visit lifeloop.com/openloop-network.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop is powering a new era of aging. Trusted by more than 4,700 communities across North America, LifeLoop embeds proactive engagement and whole-person wellness into the daily life of senior living communities. With LifeLoop, senior living providers deliver personalized experiences that foster purpose and connection—helping older adults live not just longer, but better. Learn more at lifeloop.com.

