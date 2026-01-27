LifeLoop innovation awards honor the senior living organizations powering a new era of aging

Fifth annual Communities That Shine Awards program recognizes 12 senior living leaders that are redefining engagement, wellness, and quality of life for older adults

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, the leading proactive engagement and whole-person wellness platform for senior living, today announced the 2025 winners of its annual Communities That Shine customer innovation awards. The program celebrates senior living organizations across North America that are improving resident quality of life through technology-enabled engagement, wellness, and connection.

As senior living continues to evolve and prepare for the next generation of residents, this year's Communities That Shine recipients exemplify what it means to power a new era of aging—one marked by purpose, passion, and joy for older adults everywhere. These organizations are leveraging LifeLoop solutions to embed engagement and wellness into everyday operations, combining technology and people-centered practices to create environments where residents feel seen, supported, and inspired to thrive.

Twelve recipients were selected from a highly competitive pool of senior living community and operator nominations. Collectively, the submissions paint an impressive picture of how today's senior living operators are transforming technology into tangible, real-world impact within their communities:

97% of staff report LifeLoop reduces social isolation and loneliness in residents

99% of staff report LifeLoop improves family satisfaction

92% of staff report that residents have an increased sense of purpose and fulfillment since implementing LifeLoop

98% of staff report LifeLoop increases staff satisfaction

Winning submissions highlight leadership powered by technology. By applying strategic technology approaches, honorees elevate engagement, wellness, operational excellence, and care—creating meaningful outcomes for older adults across their communities.

The 2025 Communities That Shine winners

Awarded for organization-wide innovation excellence:

Brilliance in Staff Satisfaction —The Bristal Assisted Living

—The Bristal Assisted Living Brilliance in Portfolio-wide Personalized Engagement— Sinceri Senior Living

Sinceri Senior Living Brilliance in Engagement Innovation—Watermark Retirement Communities

Awarded for individual community innovation excellence:

Brilliance in Fostering Connections —Acoya Shea (Cogir Senior Living) | Scottsdale, AZ

—Acoya Shea (Cogir Senior Living) | Scottsdale, AZ Brilliance in Purposeful Engagement— Cooper Trail Senior Living (Trilogy Health Services) | Bardstown, KY

Cooper Trail Senior Living (Trilogy Health Services) | Bardstown, KY Brilliance in Community-Wide Engagement —Country Meadows Retirement Community in Frederick | Frederick, MD

—Country Meadows Retirement Community in Frederick | Frederick, MD Brilliance in Person-Centered Care —Esplanade of Woodmere (Meridian Senior Living) | Woodmere, NY

—Esplanade of Woodmere (Meridian Senior Living) | Woodmere, NY Brilliance in Resident Experience —The Loudonville Assisted Living Residence | Loudonville, NY

—The Loudonville Assisted Living Residence | Loudonville, NY Brilliance in Proactive Wellness —MorningStar at Bear Creek Memory Care | Colorado Springs, CO

—MorningStar at Bear Creek Memory Care | Colorado Springs, CO Brilliance in Insights-Driven Engagement— New Perspective Long Grove | Long Grove, IL

New Perspective Long Grove | Long Grove, IL Brilliance in Proactive Engagement —Novellus Clairemont | San Diego, CA

—Novellus Clairemont | San Diego, CA Brilliance in Resident Empowerment—Palo Alto Commons (WellQuest Living) | Palo Alto, CA

"Communities That Shine exists to honor the people and organizations who show up every day with heart, intention, and a commitment to making aging purposeful," said Rob Fisher, chief executive officer, LifeLoop. "Now going into our fifth year of this customer awards program, we've had the privilege of celebrating dozens of these senior living changemakers, and we continue to be amazed by the impact this industry makes on improving the lives of older adults. The 2025 winners are not only delivering exceptional experiences today—they are collectively shaping the future of senior living by fostering connection, purpose, and measurable outcomes for residents, families, and staff alike."

LifeLoop currently supports the residents, staff, and families of more than 4,700 senior living communities across North America. To learn more about LifeLoop solutions, visit the website at lifeloop.com.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop is powering a new era of aging. Trusted by more than 4,700 communities across North America, LifeLoop embeds proactive engagement and whole-person wellness into the daily life of senior living communities. With LifeLoop, senior living providers deliver personalized experiences that foster purpose and connection—helping older adults live not just longer, but better. Learn more at lifeloop.com.

