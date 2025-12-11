LifeLoop partners with Erickson Senior Living to expand innovation strategy and deliver person-centered resident experience

Partnership equips Erickson to deliver personalized engagement, deeper relationships, and meaningful experiences that fuel the organization's industry-leading culture

DENVER, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, the leading senior living engagement and wellness solution, today announced a strategic technology partnership with Erickson Senior Living (Erickson), a nation-leading developer and manager of continuing care retirement communities. Erickson is leveraging LifeLoop to elevate resident engagement, empower staff, and support whole-person wellness across its growing national network of communities. This partnership fortifies Erickson's commitment to remain at the forefront of senior living innovation, delivering connected, purpose-driven community living.

For more than 40 years, Erickson has distinguished itself through forward-thinking approaches to senior housing, healthcare, and the resident experience. In 2025 and beyond, the organization remains steadfast in executing a growth strategy centered on meeting the expectations of the next-generation resident population. In alignment with this vision, Erickson partnered with LifeLoop to enhance engagement programming with the flexibility and scale to support its expanding footprint. The LifeLoop platform embeds proactive engagement and whole-person wellness into daily community life through dynamic solutions that foster connection, empower purpose, and improve quality of life for residents, staff, and resident families alike.

"We are changing the narrative around aging," said Sarah Kokinos, vice president of community living, Erickson Senior Living. "At Erickson Senior Living, helping people live better lives is our mission. LifeLoop enhances our ability to bring that vision to life through a shared belief that seniors deserve engagement, connection, and whole-person wellness. With LifeLoop, we are delivering personalized experiences at scale while strengthening the relationships that define the Erickson experience."

LifeLoop provides the technology foundation that enables Erickson's teams to deliver exceptional, resident-centered experiences while freeing staff to focus more time on relationships, service, and community culture. The platform offers thousands of clinically backed content experiences and activities, enabling staff to curate programming tailored to residents' interests, abilities, and wellness goals. The result is highly engaged residents, significant efficiency gains for staff, and stronger family connections—empowering teams to spend more time building meaningful relationships rather than managing administrative tasks.

"LifeLoop has proved to be a powerful gateway for our residents and families to connect in new, meaningful ways. It is more than technology; it is an essential piece of what makes our memory care services so exceptional," said Veronica Hoover, director of memory support services, Erickson Senior Living.

"We are honored to partner with Erickson Senior Living as an organization that has consistently set the bar for what senior living should be," said Rob Fisher, chief executive officer, LifeLoop. "This collaboration is rooted in shared purpose and a strong belief that proactive engagement and personalized wellness are essential to the future of aging. LifeLoop is proud to provide the technology foundation that enables Erickson's teams to deliver exceptional experiences and continue leading the industry forward."

LifeLoop currently supports the residents, staff, and families of more than 4,700 senior living communities across North America. To learn more about LifeLoop solutions, visit the website at lifeloop.com.

About Erickson Senior Living

Erickson Senior Living is a nation-leading developer and manager of continuing care retirement communities. Our national network of communities offers residents and employees a vibrant lifestyle and work environment, financial stability and benefits, and a commitment to health and well-being. Erickson Senior Living and National Senior Communities, Inc. (NSC) work together to provide these benefits at the best possible value. Additional information is available at www.ericksonseniorliving.com.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop is powering a new era of aging. Trusted by more than 4,700 communities across North America, LifeLoop embeds proactive engagement and whole-person wellness into the daily life of senior living communities. With LifeLoop, senior living providers deliver personalized experiences that foster purpose and connection—helping older adults live not just longer, but better. Learn more at lifeloop.com.

