LifeLoop wins Innovator of the Year as partnership with Grace Management, Inc. demonstrates impressive ROI in senior living

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, the leading resident and staff experience solution for senior living, has been awarded McKnight's Senior Living Tech Innovator of the Year award for delivering industry-leading technology ROI in senior care. The award was based on the results of a year-long research study conducted in partnership with Grace Management, Inc. (Grace Management) to analyze and quantify technology's impact on the organization's critical business objectives.

Grace Management, Inc. and LifeLoop technology partnership illustrates how senior living operators are leveraging technology to solve community operations and resident experience challenges. The results, articulated in a 12-month research study, won Gold for Innovator of the Year in the 2024 McKnight's Tech Awards.

Led by LifeLoop Principal Researcher, Dr. Lydia Nguyen, and Grace Management National Director of Memory Care and Life Enrichment, Dr. Ashlea Smalley, the study focused on measuring the outcomes of applying the LifeLoop solution to improve Grace Management's operational workflows, staff and resident satisfaction, and portfolio performance. Impact was evaluated by LifeLoop usage data, adoption trends, and survey feedback of community staff at over 60 Grace Management communities.

"We were confident LifeLoop would enable us to achieve our operations and engagement objectives, but the scale of efficiencies the newly streamlined workflows provided cannot be overstated," said Smalley. Notable takeaways from the results include:

consistent workflow efficiencies save staff meaningful time and mitigate caregiver burnout (up to a 28% increase in workload reduction and improved stress levels)

unified and data-informed programming personalizes resident care and experiences

consolidating systems standardizes portfolio operations and maintains brand integrity

improving resident and staff satisfaction impacts key operator goals; cumulative gains during the research study timeframe aligned with Grace Management doubling its occupancy rate growth against the industry average

At the culmination of the research period—and portfolio-wide LifeLoop implementation—Grace Management charted a 16-point increase in staff NPS. "We operate 66 communities across 22 states, and delivering exceptional resident and associate experiences as we continue to grow is paramount. With LifeLoop, we are executing this at scale while amassing the data needed to clearly map ROI to the outcomes that drive our organization forward," said Grace Management President, Guy Geller.

The study results affirm that the strategic implementation of comprehensive, industry-specific solutions can yield substantial benefits for senior living. "Delivering innovative technology solutions that enable senior living operators to thrive is core to our mission at LifeLoop. We are incredibly proud to win 'Innovator of the Year' based on the powerful outcomes of our partnership with Grace Management," said LifeLoop CEO, Rob Fisher. "Together, we've demonstrated how to unravel the mystery of technology ROI in senior living through clear and measurable value."

Grace Management and LifeLoop will lead a panel session featuring insights from this research study at the 2024 LeadingAge Annual Meeting in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday, October 30. Visit this link to learn more about this session or to schedule a meeting with the LifeLoop team at booth #2229.

About Grace Management, Inc.

Grace Management, Inc. (GMI) was established in 1984 to develop, market, and manage residential communities for seniors. GMI combines sound fiscal and operational management, adherence to ethical standards, and dedication to the long-term satisfaction and quality of life of all residents and associates. Grace Management, Inc. is a subsidiary of CPF Living Communities and is ranked in ASHA's 50 largest seniors housing owners. For more information, please visit: www.GraceManagement.com.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop was founded with a singular goal: to help senior living communities flourish. Our passion for harnessing technology to improve people's lives has made us the leading senior living software provider for the largest and most diverse population of senior living communities today. Our comprehensive platform provides solutions that help residents thrive by delivering a more holistic approach to enriching the resident experience, not just through engaging content, but also through empowering the staff who support them and facilitating connections with their families—making senior care exceptional for everyone. To learn how LifeLoop helps communities flourish, please visit LifeLoop.com.

