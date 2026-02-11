LifeNet Health Advances Organ Donation Through Innovation and Outreach in 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health's Organ Procurement Organization OPO continues to advance its mission to save and improve lives through organ donation. In 2025, LifeNet Health facilitated 266 donors who provided 774 organs for transplant, reflecting a 27.5% increase in organs transplanted since 2021, progress made possible through the generosity of donors and their families and the collaboration of hospital and transplant partners across Virginia and beyond.

"Every donor leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond a single life," said Rony Thomas, President and CEO of LifeNet Health. "Their generosity, combined with the dedication of our healthcare partners and team members, gives patients and their loved ones the opportunity for more time, more milestones, and more moments together.

Supporting Donor Families and Communities

Education, outreach, and donor family care remain central to LifeNet Health's work. In 2025, the organization participated in 133 community education events across Virginia to raise awareness about organ, tissue, and cell donation. Through Donor Family Services, LifeNet Health provided ongoing bereavement support to more than 6,000 donor families nationwide, including over 3,400 families in Virginia.

LifeNet Health also received more than 4,100 Thanks2You letters, messages written by transplant recipients to donor families, highlighting the lasting impact of donation and the legacies donors leave behind.

Innovation Improving Transplant Outcomes

LifeNet Health continues to invest in innovation to improve donation outcomes. Since adopting Specialist Direct's Mobile Telepathology solution, biopsy study interpretation times have been reduced by approximately 50 percent. These efficiencies have contributed to an increase in the number of organs successfully transplanted.

"Every improvement we make directly benefits patients and honors our donors," said Todd Hubler, Executive Director of Organ Procurement at LifeNet Health. "By investing in our people, refining our processes, and leveraging advanced technology, we are able to increase successful transplants and ensure that every donor's gift reaches its fullest potential."

Expanding Awareness Through Give Life Every Advantage

In 2025, LifeNet Health launched Give Life Every Advantage, a multichannel campaign designed to inspire more people to say yes to organ, tissue, and cell donation. The campaign spans communities across Virginia and includes high traffic placements at Norfolk International Airport, as well as broadcast and digital advertising through local media partner WTKR.

Since its launch in August, the campaign has generated more than 500,000 Facebook views, nearly 2 million streaming impressions, and over 9 million television impressions, extending donation awareness statewide.

Meeting an Ongoing Need

Despite continued progress, the need for donated organs remains urgent. Thousands of individuals in Virginia and more than 100,000 nationwide are waiting for transplants. LifeNet Health remains committed to advancing donation through innovation, education, and compassionate care.

LifeNet Health encourages the public to join this effort by registering as an organ donor. Registration can be completed at a local DMV or online at RegisterMe.org.

Together, we can honor donors, support their families, and bring hope to those in need.

About LifeNet Health

As a global leader in regenerative medicine, LifeNet Health continues to push the boundaries to give healing every advantage. The organization offers groundbreaking transplantation and cellular solutions that support healthcare providers and powers scientific research. This forward-focused approach has improved life for millions of patients, all while honoring donor heroes and their families. For more information, visit: www.lifenethealth.org.

