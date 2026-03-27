LifeNet Health Wins "Best Randomized Controlled Trial" Award for Diabetic Foot Ulcer Study

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health, a global leader in regenerative medicine, has received the Best Randomized Controlled Trial Award at the 2026 CAMPs Awards for its Matrion® diabetic foot ulcer study. In this randomized controlled trial of treatment-resistant diabetic foot ulcers, Matrion® delivered nearly double the likelihood of wound closure while demonstrating a substantially lower rate of serious adverse events compared with standard of care. The award, presented by the Journal of Wound Care, was presented at the 2026 CAMPs Wound Care Summit, held March 6–7 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The CAMPs Awards recognize excellence in advancing cellular, acellular and matrix-like products (CAMPs) through rigorous clinical research. Randomized controlled trials remain relatively uncommon in advanced wound care, making this recognition notable for strengthening the clinical evidence supporting new biologic treatments.

The award honors peer-reviewed study, "Efficacy of a full-thickness decellularized placental membrane allograft compared to standard of care in diabetic foot ulcers: a prospective, randomized controlled trial." The study evaluated Matrion®, a full-thickness decellularized placental membrane allograft, in patients with one of the most difficult-to-treat wound types: persistent, recalcitrant diabetic foot ulcers.

Diabetic foot ulcers remain a leading cause of infection, hospitalization, and lower-limb amputation worldwide. The study population represented a particularly challenging cohort:

Ulcers had persisted for an average of more than 10 months

96% of patients failed previous treatments, including advanced modalities

Despite this treatment-resistant complexity, treatment with Matrion® demonstrated compelling outcomes:

78% higher wound closure at 12 weeks compared to standard of care (SOC)

33% reduction in median time to heal with Matrion ® compared to SOC

compared to SOC 93% lower rate of serious adverse events compared to SOC (2% vs. 29%)

Matrion® is a full-thickness decellularized placental membrane allograft designed to preserve the native extracellular matrix while removing cellular components (Technical Monograph 68-40-377.00). The resulting biologic scaffold supports cellular migration, angiogenesis, and tissue remodeling, key processes required to support healing in difficult to heal wounds.

Developed using LifeNet Health's proprietary processing technologies, Matrion® reflects the organization's long-standing expertise in tissue safety, quality systems, and regenerative science.

These were not straightforward wounds," said Dr. Alexander Reyzelman, Principal Investigator at Center for Clinical Research, Castro Valley, CA and Professor, Department of Medicine, California School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University, "This study was intentionally designed for patients who had already failed conventional and advanced therapies. Demonstrating nearly twice the likelihood of closure, alongside a favorable safety profile, represents a meaningful advancement for patients at risk of infection, hospitalization, and amputation."

A Commitment to Evidence-Based Innovation

This recognition reflects LifeNet Health's commitment to developing clinically validated biologics that deliver measurable value to patients and providers.

"Recognition from the Journal of Wound Care affirms our commitment to advancing biologic solutions built on rigorous clinical evidence," said Rony Thomas, President and CEO of LifeNet Health. "We remain focused on translating scientific innovation into meaningful improvements in patient outcomes and setting a higher standard of care."

As LifeNet Health continues to expand its portfolio of clinically validated regenerative solutions, the organization remains focused on translating scientific discovery into measurable patient impact, bringing forward innovations that outperform current standards of care and improve healing outcomes for patients worldwide.

About LifeNet Health

As a global leader in regenerative medicine, LifeNet Health continues to push the boundaries to give healing every advantage. The organization offers groundbreaking transplantation and cellular solutions that support healthcare providers and powers scientific research. This forward-focused approach has improved life for millions of patients, all while honoring donor heroes and their families. For more information, visit: www.lifenethealth.org.

SOURCE LifeNet Health