LifeNet Health Expands Its Global Regenerative Medicine Platform, Transitioning HCM Medical into LifeNet Health Advanced Xeno-Therapeutics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health announced today that HCM Medical has transitioned into LifeNet Health Advanced Xeno‑Therapeutics ("LifeNet Health AXT"), marking a significant step in the organization's strategy to advance regenerative medicine. The new name unifies the organization's expanded capabilities in biologics, signaling a strengthened commitment to delivering next‑generation regenerative solutions to patients and healthcare systems worldwide.

The updated identity builds on last year's acquisition, with a transition and evolution that underscore the organization's ongoing investment in technologies designed to address unmet clinical needs in orthopedics, dental applications, wound care, cardiovascular repair, and xeno-organs.

"This next step represents more than a name change," said Rony Thomas, President and CEO of LifeNet Health. "It reflects our commitment to creating solutions that make transformative biologics accessible to patients around the globe."

Advancing Regenerative Medicine Globally

LifeNet Health Advanced Xeno‑Therapeutics is progressing a portfolio of technologies designed to improve healing outcomes and expand access to regenerative therapies internationally. Current development efforts include:

Solutions that support improved surgical outcomes in orthopedic and dental procedures

Advanced scaffolds and matrices designed to enhance wound healing

Biologic materials that support soft tissue repair and cardiovascular procedures

Durable membranes and barriers to support predictable tissue regeneration

These innovations are being developed with a focus on both scientific rigor and scalable manufacturing, ensuring that advanced biologics can be produced efficiently and distributed globally to meet growing clinical demand.

By integrating research, development, and manufacturing expertise under the LifeNet Health Advanced Xeno‑Therapeutics banner, the organization is positioned to expand the availability of regenerative technologies that support improved outcomes for patients and broaden access for healthcare providers around the world.

As part of the transition, the organization's digital presence will also evolve, including the migration of HCM-Medical.com to LifeNetHealthAXT.com over the coming weeks.

About LifeNet Health

As a global leader in regenerative medicine, LifeNet Health continues to push the boundaries to give healing every advantage. The organization offers groundbreaking transplantation and cellular solutions that support healthcare providers and powers scientific research. This forward-focused approach has improved life for millions of patients, all while honoring donor heroes and their families. For more information, visit: www.lifenethealth.org.

SOURCE LifeNet Health