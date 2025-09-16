LifeNet Health Foundation's 5K/1 Mile Run Returns to Virginia Beach October 11

Make a Difference at the Race for Hope

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The LifeNet Health Foundation invites you to join its Annual Race for Hope 5K/1 Mile Run on Saturday, October 11 at LifeNet Health's Global Headquarters in Virginia Beach.

More than just a race, this powerful community event brings together donor families, healthcare heroes, and supporters from across Hampton Roads and beyond, all united by a shared mission: to save lives, restore health, and give hope.

Whether you run, walk, or cheer from the sidelines, your participation makes a lasting impact. Proceeds from the event support LifeNet Health Foundation's mission-driven work:

Providing long-term care and grief support for donor families

Expanding education around the power of donation

Funding research and innovation to improve patient outcomes

Event Details

Location: LifeNet Health Global Headquarters, 1864 Concert Drive, Virginia Beach

Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025. 8AM

To Register or Sponsor the Race: https://www.lifenethealth.org/race-hope

Tour the LifeNet Health Campus During the Pre-race Bag Pickup

On Friday, October 10, join us for a behind-the-scenes tour of LifeNet Health's campus during pre-race bag pickup. Discover how science, compassion, and innovation come together each day to save and heal lives through tissue, organ and cell donation. Sign up through the registration link above.

Since 2016, the Race for Hope has become a cherished tradition of remembrance, gratitude, and unity, a day to share stories, honor lives, and renew hope.

"This event is a celebration of generosity, courage, and community," added Will Driscoll, Director of the LifeNet Health Foundation. "It's an opportunity to honor the heroes who gave the gift of life, support those forever changed by that gift, and raise awareness for the urgent need for donors."

Be a part of something meaningful. Sign up today to walk or run in honor of someone who gave or received the gift of life, or simply to show your support for a cause that touches thousands each year.

Thank You to Our Generous Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor: Juniper Networks, Sentara Healthcare

Gold Sponsor: WTKR – News Channel 3

Silver Sponsor: ePlus

With more than 3,100 Virginians and over 105,000 people nationwide waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, the need has never been greater. By registering as a donor, you can:

Save up to 8 lives

Heal more than 75 others through tissue donation

Contribute to research that could help millions in the future

In 2024 alone, LifeNet Health helped make that impact possible by transplanting 857 life-saving organs and delivering over 1 million healing allografts to patients in need.

Be a hero in someone's life. Register today as an organ, eye, and tissue donor at RegisterMe.org.

Lace up for a day of hope to help give healing every advantage.

About The LifeNet Health Foundation

The LifeNet Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to advancing LifeNet Health's mission of saving lives, restoring health, and giving hope. We support donor families with comprehensive services, lead community education and outreach efforts, and help drive medical innovation. Through these efforts, we strive to build lasting connections and serve as a catalyst for positive change. For more information, go to https://www.lifenethealth.org/get-involved/lifenet-health-foundation.

SOURCE LifeNet Health