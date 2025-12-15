LifeNet Health Advances Regenerative Medicine with the Acquisition of Biopreservation Leader, Tissue Testing Technologies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. and CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health, a global leader in regenerative medicine, has acquired Tissue Testing Technologies LLC (T3), a biotechnology company specializing in biopreservation. T3 's advanced proprietary technologies and services preserve living cells and tissues for clinical and research applications, ensuring the quality and impact of life-saving therapies. This acquisition enhances LifeNet Health's ability to improve patient outcomes worldwide, making it possible for critical organs and therapies to reach those who need them most, no matter where they are.

Current limitations in organ and cell storage can present challenges in transplantation and therapeutic development. Organs often lose viability during transport, severely limiting the number available for transplant. T3's foundational technologies address these challenges by enabling vitrification preservation and controlled warming for human and xenograft tissues. By extending the viability of organs, T3's solutions will help more organs reach recipients in optimal condition, improving transplant success and patient recovery outcomes. The same technology may also broaden the types of tissues available for transplantation, including cartilage, heart valves, and meniscus, further increasing opportunities for patients to benefit from lifesaving and restorative therapies.

"Saving lives through advancing medical innovation is at the core of everything we do," said Rony Thomas, President and CEO of LifeNet Health. "Integrating T3's technologies allow us to expand the global reach of our lifesaving and healing products, accelerate research pipelines for therapies that rely on preserved tissues, and create end-to-end solutions for clinicians and researchers."

"These technologies have the potential to transform organ and tissue preservation, improving transplant success and accelerating research breakthroughs," said Dr. Kelvin G.M. Brockbank, Chief Executive Officer of Tissue Testing Technologies LLC. "Joining LifeNet Health allows us to scale our impact, reaching more patients and researchers worldwide."

This acquisition underscores LifeNet Health's leadership in regenerative medicine and translational research, combining proprietary biopreservation technologies with existing platforms to advance life-saving therapies, enhance research, and deliver hope to patients around the world.

About LifeNet Health

As a global leader in regenerative medicine, LifeNet Health continues to push the boundaries to give healing every advantage. The organization offers groundbreaking transplantation and cellular solutions that support healthcare providers and powers scientific research. This forward-focused approach has improved life for millions of patients, all while honoring donor heroes and their families. For more information, visit: www.lifenethealth.org.

About Tissue Testing Technologies LLC

Tissue Testing Technologies (T3 LLC) is a North Charleston, South Carolina–based biotechnology company specializing in biopreservation. Our primary corporate mission is the "preservation of biological materials." Central to this mission is the definition and design of conditions for long-term storage and distribution that will make it possible for cell therapy products, tissues, organs and tissue engineered constructs to be available in the United States and worldwide, regardless of environmental conditions. While largely funded by federal agencies (NIH and DoD), the company also provides contract research services and distributes chemically designed, serum‑ and protein‑free preservation solutions for living cells and tissues used in research applications.

