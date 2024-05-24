LifeNet Health Partners with The Honor Foundation to Propel Veteran Careers into the Civilian Sector

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health is committed to community engagement, exemplified by its recent partnership with The Honor Foundation (THF), a specialized career transition program tailored for U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF), including elite units like Raiders, Green Berets, and SEALs. These forces are known for their proficiency in unconventional warfare, counterterrorism, and reconnaissance, skills that THF helps translate into valuable assets for the private sector.

As part of this collaboration, LifeNet Health recently hosted THF for a tour of its headquarters and the Institute of Regenerative Medicine. This tour offered THF fellows a firsthand glimpse into LifeNet Health's state-of-the-art facilities and impactful work. The highlight was a Q&A session led by key LifeNet Health leaders, where fellows gained insights into career trajectories, opportunities within LifeNet Health, and the intersection of military and civilian experiences.

Additionally, LifeNet Health employees actively support THF through various activities, such as mock interviews and networking exercises. These activities not only aid in the transition of veterans but also provide LifeNet Health access to a pool of highly skilled, resilient veterans endowed with unique perspectives and strong work ethics.

Earlier this month, LifeNet Health employees had the privilege of attending THF Group 89's graduation ceremony in Virginia Beach. Witnessing the remarkable achievements of the latest cohort of veterans poised to embark on civilian careers was truly an honor for the LifeNet Health team.

"LifeNet Health is proud to support THF's mission to bridge the gap between military service and civilian careers, ensuring our veterans succeed long after their service," said LifeNet Health Chief Executive Officer Rony Thomas. "We look forward to working with THF and extend our congratulations to all the graduates for their hard work and dedication, which continue to inspire us all."

"The Honor Foundation is built upon the recognition that veterans need preparation for life after service, including interviewing and networking for their next careers," said Matt Stevens, The Honor Foundation Chief Executive Officer. "LifeNet Health is a valuable partner in our mission to help these individuals achieve their maximum impact in these areas, and we're eager to see this partnership continue to grow."

Sarah Hosselkus, Talent Acquisition Specialist at LifeNet Health, is credited with developing the partnership. She added, "The partnership between LifeNet Health and The Honor Foundation is remarkable. Becoming an employer partner has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career. This collaboration allowed LifeNet Health to connect with exceptional U.S. Special Operations Veterans, share our mission, and make a meaningful difference in their lives as they refine their skills and transition to civilian life."

The collaboration between LifeNet Health and THF is seamlessly supported by their geographical proximity. With LifeNet Health campuses in San Diego, Virginia Beach, Pensacola, and Renton, the organization is ideally situated to engage with and support THF operations in their various locations.

About The Honor Foundation

The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition institute for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has 2,900+ graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Liberty, NC; Eglin, FL; Tampa, FL; JBLM, WA; Fort Campbell, TN and two virtual programs (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation.

About LifeNet Health

As a global leader in regenerative medicine, LifeNet Health continues to push the boundaries to give healing every advantage. The organization offers groundbreaking transplantation and cellular solutions that support healthcare providers and powers scientific research. This forward-focused approach has improved life for millions of patients, all while honoring donor heroes and their families. For more information, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

SOURCE LifeNet Health