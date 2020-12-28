LifeQuotes.com: Instant Decision Life Insurance Plans Rise in Popularity; Say Goodbye to Medical Exams, Paperwork, and Time Delays

DARIEN, Ill., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQuotes.com, the online life insurance brokerage that offers comparative quotes from 40 leading life insurers and allows customers to purchase from the company of their choice, today announced the debut of an "Instant Decision" selector on the desktop version at www.lifequotes.com that enhances the online shopping experience by revealing those life insurers who offer instant decision underwriting. The new feature is available on the company's desktop platform.

"When they talk about accelerated underwriting and how modern technology can benefit life insurance shoppers, instant decision is as fast as it gets," said LifeQuotes.com CEO, Robert Bland. "The new instant decision life insurance plans are ushering in a new era of speed and convenience for life insurance shoppers, which is innovation we welcome."

Life insurance above $100,000 typically require a paramedical interview, which is a face-to-face interview with a technician that is licensed to draw blood. The typical paramedical interview entails answering application questions, measuring height and weight, and taking blood and urine samples for laboratory analysis. Conversely, instant decision underwriting entails a computerized assessment of the application combined with outside records in order to make an underwriting decision.

Michelle Zieba, vice president, remarked, "We've combined the technology of our award-winning, 40-company rating engine with the instant decision technology of certain life insurers to come up with an exciting win-win for our customers. Historically, shopping for life insurance has been a laborious, time-consumer chore, but we've changed all that. Now, life insurance shoppers who visit www.lifequotes.com can view instant quotes and buy from their choice of several instant-decision insurers."

Handy tips for life insurance shoppers who want instant decision underwriting

Zieba cautions that instant decision plans may not be for everybody. "Because the instant decision underwriting technology is new and evolving, these plans tend to accept applicants who are in good health with no serious medical histories or hazardous activities. For example, well-controlled diabetics could get accepted. Because we publish actual underwriting guidelines on our platform, life insurance shoppers will know the acceptance rules before they apply."

Zieba cautions that the instant decision plans above $100,000 might not accept applicants with the following characteristics and that such applicants "would have a higher success at achieving a low rate by volunteering for a paramedical interview."

For those seeking to apply for an instant decision life insurance policy, LifeQuotes.com has prepared the following list of generalized guidelines based upon its experience with the new instant decision plans:

No serious illness history

No pending medical procedures prescribed that have not yet been completed

No current history of chronic anxiety but a past temporary bout of anxiety might be acceptable

No current prescription drug use for any serious medical condition, except for mild hypertension or elevated cholesterol

No history of opioid prescriptions

No driving tickets or accidents within the past 3 years, no DUI within the past 5 years

No participation in dangerous hobbies or physical activities

No plans to visit any foreign countries that are on the State Department Warning List

Applicants above age 50 should have a regular physician and a history of regular checkups over the most recent 24 months

No recent hospitalization due to COVID-19 and no history of requiring a ventilator

Having an adequate amount of life insurance in place is important and everybody's situation is unique. Here are some LifeQuotes.com guidelines:

For people who work and have dependents, children or a mortgage: 10-15 times income

For home caregivers: $300,000 minimum

minimum For burial-only coverage: $10,000 - $25,000

Instant decision term life plans are now value-priced

The chart of sample monthly premiums below reveals the best possible monthly prices for a 10-year, instant decision level term life policy. Most 10-year term life policies are renewable, without evidence of insurability, to age 90+ and may be convertible to permanent insurance without having to undergo further underwriting. Other initial rate guarantee periods such as 15, 20, 25, 30 years and longer are also available as are Guaranteed Universal Life and Whole Life, both of which can provide a level death benefit and level premium for life.

Instant Decision Sample Rates, 10 Year Term Female Monthly Rates

Male Monthly Rates Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000

Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 20-35 $8 $12 $13 $23

20-35 $9 $10 $15 $25 40 $10 $11 $15 $30

40 $10 $12 $19 $33 45 $11 $16 $39 $45

45 $13 $17 $28 $51 50 $14 $24 $39 $73

50 $17 $28 $49 $87 55 $19 $33 $54 $101

55 $23 $41 $73 $135 60 $26 $52 $98 N/A

60 $40 $75 $158 N/A 65 $74 $88 $170 N/A

65 $66 $124 $275 N/A 70 $97 N/A N/A N/A

70 $185 N/A N/A N/A





















Instant Decision Sample Rates, 20 Year Term Female Monthly Rates

Male Monthly Rates Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000

Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 20-35 $11 $18 $18 $35

20-35 $11 $14 $22 $41 40 $12 $15 $24 $50

40 $14 $17 $27 $60 45 $17 $22 $39 $76

45 $17 $28 $49 $100 50 $21 $37 $65 $119

50 $25 $42 $79 $162 55 $30 $56 $95 $175

55 $39 $67 $129 $238 60 $49 $105 $212 N/A

60 $71 $151 $309 N/A 65 $41 $171 $335 N/A

65 $111 $244 $530 N/A





















Instant Decision Sample Rates, 30 Year Term Female Monthly Rates

Male Monthly Rates Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000

Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 20-35 $14 $21 $34 $61

20-35 $16 $24 $35 $73 40 $17 $27 $48 $89

40 $22 $33 $60 $112 45 $23 $39 $71 $135

45 $30 $47 $90 $176 50 $36 $70 $125 N/A

50 $47 $94 $168 N/A 55 $56 $112 N/A N/A

55 $75 $151 N/A N/A

The sample premiums shown above assume that the applicant is in good health and has no ratable medical issues. Applicants with pre-existing medical issues can view instant quotes at www.lifequotes.com. Customers who want quotes and advice by phone can talk to our licensed specialists by calling (800) 556-9393.

Past Accolades for LifeQuotes.com:

"2017 Life Insurance Innovation" award winner… Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association

"The premier Web site in terms of details and ease of use..." -- Yahoo! FINANCE

Twice Ranked #1 life insurance website by Kiplinger's

Named a "100 Most useful website" by MSN Money

Past Winner: Forbes' "Best of the Web"

"Best of the Web" The best web site I've found..." -- Dallas Morning News

"...we'd recommend you do your insurance shopping here..." -- Barron's

"...outstanding - as good as a Web site on insurance can possibly be. Hats off and a gold star to the top insurance site on the Web." -- Insurance for Dummies

About LifeQuotes.com

LifeQuotes.com is an online insurance broker that caters to self-directed life insurance shoppers at www.lifequotes.com. The company's innovative technology allows customers to view continually-updated quotes on an anonymous basis and buy from the company of their choice on a paperless basis. The company's comparative rater also reveals underwriting guidelines for improved accuracy. The company also provides fulfillment services to insurance companies, financial institutions and affinity groups with large customer bases. More than 380,000 people have purchased policies through LifeQuotes.com since the firm's founding in 1984.

Survey Methodology, Participating Insurers

Life insurance policies described, quoted, shown and illustrated in this press release may not be available in all states and certain terms may vary by state where required by state law.

