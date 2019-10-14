LifeQuotes.com: In Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a Review of Life Insurance Alternatives Available to Recovering Breast Cancer Patients

"October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and so we conducted a fresh life insurance pricing survey in order to bring the good news to survivors of this disease that there is a robust and competitive life insurance marketplace out there," said LifeQuotes.com founder and CEO, Robert Bland. "Our findings revealed that life insurance prices for this class of customer are significantly below those of five years ago when we last published our survey, especially for women age 35 and above."

Assuming no other ratable health conditions, the chart of sample monthly premiums below reveals the best possible monthly prices for a 20 year, medically underwritten, level term life policy that covers death by any cause, at any time, in any place, except for suicide within the first two policy years (one year in some states). The sample 20 year term life policy is also renewable, without evidence of insurability, to age 90+ and convertible to permanent insurance without having to undergo any further underwriting.

20 Year Level Term Life Sample Monthly Rates. Female Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 25-35 $13 $22 $30 $47 40 $16 $26 $40 $71 45 $21 $33 $58 $109 50 $27 $46 $85 $158 55 $37 $66 $124 $241 60 $57 $114 $221 $414 65 $99 $209 $392 $747

"We're featuring rates on the 20 year level term policy because it is the No. 1 most popular customer choice at LifeQuotes.com," said Robert Goss, Executive Vice President. "Rates on a ten-year policy would cost less, while rates for policies with 25, 30 or lifetime rate guarantees would cost more," said Goss.

All of the sample premiums shown require a full underwriting, which includes a signed application, a paramedical interview and a review of the applicant's medical records, driving record and financial needs. "Contrary to popular opinion, high quality life insurance coverage is often available to certain profile cancer survivors at attractive rates," said Goss.

Life insurers vary widely on how they underwrite and assess recovering breast cancer survivors, which underscores the importance of shopping around and in dealing with an agency that represents many companies. Life insurance above $50,000 is generally available after the period of treatment has ended:

Cancer-free waiting periods ranged from none for low grade carcinomas to ten years for localized inflammatory breast cancer with the most common waiting period of one year.

While no companies would award their absolute lowest "super preferred" rates, some would offer their next-to-best rates.

Applicants should expect to have their medical treatment history and most recent pathology reports looked at closely as a part of the underwriting process.

Survey Methodology

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM), also referred to as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month (NBCAM), is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure. The campaign also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer awareness month is a yearly campaign that intend educate people about the importance of early screening, test and more. This campaign starts on October 1 and ends on October 31 every year.

