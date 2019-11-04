LifeQuotes.com Releases Survey of Available Life Insurance for Pregnant Moms; Here are the Lowest Possible Rates with Some Useful Advice

"We have some excellent news for the 4 million pregnant moms each year who are faced with the decision to buy life insurance during their pregnancy," said LifeQuotes.com founder and CEO, Robert Bland. "If bought early in the pregnancy, it's often possible to lock-in the lowest life insurance rates available."

Astute moms-to-be soon discover that the average cost of raising a child is $245,000 excluding college and that a college education 18 years from now is projected to hit $450,000 or more, bringing the total projected financial exposure to $695,000. Life insurance can be purchased to replace the loss of income should a family breadwinner die prematurely.

Great prices are readily available if you have no complications

Pregnant moms up to age 40 who show no signs of complications can qualify to receive the lowest possible life insurance rates. Most insurers stated that over age 40 is considered higher risk.

Assuming no other ratable health conditions, the chart of sample monthly premiums below reveals the best possible monthly prices for a 20 year, level term life policy. Most 20 year term life policies are renewable, without evidence of insurability, to age 90+ and may be convertible to permanent insurance without having to undergo further underwriting.

20 Year Level Term Life Pregnant Female, No Complications, Sample Monthly Rates Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 18-25 $8 $11 $16 $24 30 $8 $11 $17 $26 35 $9 $13 $18 $30 40 $16 $26 $45 $83 45 $21 $38 $69 $129 50 $28 $54 $99 $188

If you have complications during the time you apply, expect most life insurers to postpone your application until some period after birth, typically six months. But some life insurers will issue a policy, albeit at a higher rate. One common complication is gestational diabetes, which significantly restricts the availability of life insurance and causes the price to rise. Gestational diabetes (also called gestational diabetes mellitus or GDM) is a type of diabetes that some women get during pregnancy. It's a condition in which your body has too much sugar (called glucose) in the blood.

The following chart of rates shows the best possible monthly premiums for a 20 year, level term life policy on a pregnant woman that has been diagnosed with controlled gestational diabetes.

20 Year Level Term Life Pregnant Female, Gestational Diabetes,

Sample Monthly Rates. Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 18-25 $19 $27 $42 $74 30 $19 $27 $44 $77 35 $19 $30 $49 $80 40 $23 $37 $67 $122 45 $33 $57 $100 $192 50 $38 $71 $126 $239

"Pregnant moms can benefit from our experience at having sold over 370,000 life insurance policies," said Robert Goss, executive vice president. "The strategy for acquiring life insurance while you are pregnant is clear: buy it as early as possible in your pregnancy, before any complications have arisen."

All of the sample premiums shown require full underwriting, which includes a signed application, a paramedical interview and a review of the applicant's medical records, driving record and financial justification.

"Contrary to popular rumors, high quality life insurance coverage is available to pregnant women on the same terms as any other female applicant as long as there are no complications," said Goss.

Instant, comparative life insurance quotes are available at www.lifequotes.com. Customers who want telephone advice and guidance can talk to our licensed specialists by calling (800) 556-9393.

About LifeQuotes.com

LifeQuotes.com operates an Internet-based life insurance exchange at www.lifequotes.com in which customers can buy life insurance from the company of their choice on a paperless basis. The company also provides private label, co-branded life insurance technology and fulfillment services to insurance companies, financial institutions, affinity groups, banks, credit unions, property & casualty agencies, trade associations and other affinity groups with large customer bases. The company's proprietary technology provides instant quotes and illustrations from 43 leading life insurers and enables a streamlined paperless purchase process. More than 370,000 people have purchased policies through LifeQuotes.com since the firm's founding in 1984. Visit www.lifequotes.com for more information or to experience the life insurance quoting experience online.

Survey Methodology

During the period of October 21 through October 31, leading life insurers were polled as to how they underwrite pregnant women. Life insurance policies described, quoted, shown and illustrated throughout this press release may not be available in all states. Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD, policy form ICC08-LIA, and William Penn Life Insurance Company, Garden City, NY, policy form LIA-WP, both Legal & General America companies; Pacific Life Insurance Company, Omaha, NE, policy form ICC18 A18LYAP; Protective Life Insurance Company, Birmingham, AL, policy form ICC12-400 and Protective Life and Annuity in NY under policy form PL-400-NY; Pruco Life Insurance Company of New Jersey, Newark, NJ, policy form ORD 96200-2010, member companies of Prudential Financial, Inc., Newark, NJ; The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA, policy form series B-56 (SBLI and The No Nonsense Life Insurance Company are registered trademarks of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts. Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company, Harrison, NY, policy form APA 40NY-107 and Transamerica Life Insurance Company, Cedar Rapids, IA, policy form APA401008T, both AEGON companies.

SOURCE LifeQuotes.com

Related Links

http://www.lifequotes.com

