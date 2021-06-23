LifeQuotes.com: U.S. Life Insurers Lift COVID-19 Underwriting Restrictions; Life Insurance Prices Fall to All-Time Lows

"We have some important news to share with life insurance shoppers," said LifeQuotes.com vice president, Michelle Zieba. "We're delighted to see temporary COVID-related underwriting restrictions being lifted by major U.S. life insurers. This is an excellent time for owners of life insurance to review their policies and for life insurance shoppers, especially those with medical conditions and those over age 60, to take advantage of these great rates and the selection that our comparative rater has to offer."

Great prices are available if you are shopping for life insurance

The following chart reveals the best monthly prices for a 15-year level term life policy. Most 15-year term life policies are renewable, without evidence of insurability, to age 90+ and may be convertible to permanent insurance without having to undergo underwriting. Other initial rate guarantee periods such as 10, 20, 25, 30 years and lifetime are also available for viewing at www.lifequotes.com. The LifeQuotes comparative rater shows term life, Guaranteed Universal Life, Whole Life and Final Expense Life on every quote request, thus greatly simplifying the life insurance shopping process.

Sample 15 Year Term Life Insurance Rates Female Monthly Rates

Male Monthly Rates Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000

Age $100,000 $250,000 $500,000 $1,000,000 21-35 $7 $10 $15 $21

21-35 $8 $11 $16 $25 40 $9 $13 $20 $33

40 $9 $13 $20 $34 45 $11 $17 $28 $50

45 $13 $21 $36 $65 50 $15 $24 $41 $74

50 $18 $25 $54 $95 55 $20 $33 $59 $110

55 $25 $46 $85 $151 60 $29 $52 $95 $181

60 $38 $76 $143 $250 65 $45 $89 $164 $304

65 $67 $136 $258 $436 70 $73 $157 $285 $559

70 $105 $248 $475 $843

Each of the sample premiums shown above assume that the applicant is in good health and has no ratable medical issues. Applicants with medical conditions can also view instant quotes at www.lifequotes.com. Customers who want telephone advice and guidance can talk to our licensed specialists by calling (800) 556-9393.

Zieba continued, "If you have pre-existing medical conditions, the desktop version of our comparative rater makes it fast and easy for you to view customized quotes on an anonymous basis and get help from our licensed specialists if you have questions. Our comparative rater offers a wide variety of plans at excellent rates, including plans that ask no medical questions up to $75,000 of coverage. No-exam coverage is available up to $2.5 million."

Of interest to owners of term life insurance

Owners of term life insurance are reminded that their policy may contain a conversion feature that grants them the right to convert all or part of their term life plan into a more permanent plan of insurance without any health questions or medical exams. Zieba continued, "We urge owners of term life insurance to take the time to review their current policies to see if they have the right to convert to a lifetime policy or to call us at 800-556-9393 so that we can do the research for them for free."

Having an adequate amount of life insurance in-force is important, yet everybody's situation is unique. Here are some generalized LifeQuotes.com guidelines:

For people who work and have children or a mortgage: 10-15 times income

For home caregivers: $300,000 minimum

minimum For burial-only coverage: $10,000 - $25,000

- For children up to age 18: Up to $25,000

Past Accolades

April 2021: LifeQuotes.com Celebrates 1,000 Google Reviews Averaging 4.8 Stars

"2017 Life Insurance Innovation" award winner… Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association

"The premier Web site in terms of details and ease of use..." -- Yahoo! FINANCE

Twice Ranked #1 life insurance website by Kiplinger's

Named a "100 Most useful website" by MSN Money

Past Winner: Forbes' "Best of the Web"

"Best of the Web" The best web site I've found..." -- Dallas Morning News

"...we'd recommend you do your insurance shopping here..." -- Barron's

"...outstanding - as good as a Web site on insurance can possibly be. Hats off and a gold star to the top insurance site on the Web." -- Insurance for Dummies

About LifeQuotes.com

Privately-held LifeQuotes.com operates a popular Internet-based life insurance exchange at www.lifequotes.com in which customers can view instant quotes on an anonymous basis and buy from the company of their choice on a paperless basis. The company's comparative rater is unique in that is reveals underwriting guidelines so that life insurance applicants can enjoy more accurate quotes. The company also provides technology and fulfillment services to insurance companies, financial institutions and affinity groups with large customer bases. The company's proprietary technology provides instant quotes and illustrations from 40 leading life insurers that enables a highly streamlined, paperless purchase process. More than 380,000 people have purchased policies through LifeQuotes.com since the firm's founding in 1984. Visit www.lifequotes.com for more information or to experience the life insurance quoting experience online.

Survey Methodology

Life insurance policies described, quoted, shown and illustrated throughout this press release may not be available in all states. Policies examined include American Family Life Insurance Company, Madison, WI, policy form ICC14-LD10001; American National Insurance Company, Galveston, TX, policy form ART 12; Assurity Life Insurance Company, Lincoln, NE, policy form I L1702; Banner Life Insurance Company, Urbana, MD, policy form ICC08-LIA, and William Penn Life Insurance Company, Garden City, NY, policy form LIA-WP, both Legal & General America companies; Foresters Financial of Toronto, Canada, under form ICC16 770620; Lincoln Life & Annuity Insurance Company of New York, Syracuse, NY, policy form LEF06321-18_7-10, and The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, Fort Wayne, IN, policy form LEF06321_5-12, both insurance company affiliates of Lincoln National Corporation, whose marketing name is Lincoln Financial Group; John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A) of Boston, MA 02117, on policy form number ICC16 2016TERM and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595, Minnesota Life Insurance Company and Securian Life Insurance Company of St. Paul, MN under policy number F76777-15; Pacific Life Insurance Company of Newport Beach, CA, policy form P16YLT. North American Company for Life & Health Insurance, Chicago, IL, policy form LS174; Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company of Horsham, PA, under policy form ICC13-LT; Principal Life Insurance Company of Des Moines, IA, under policy form ICC17 SN 104; Protective Life and Annuity, Birmingham, AL, policy form TI-15; Pruco Life Insurance Company of New Jersey, Newark, NJ, policy form ORD 96200-2010, member companies of Prudential Financial, Inc., Newark, NJ; Sagicor Life Insurance Company of Scottsdale, AZ under form number 1000; The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, Woburn, MA, policy form A91-OSV (SBLI and The No Nonsense Life Insurance Company are registered trademarks of The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts; Transamerica Life Insurance Company, Cedar Rapids, IA, policy form 1-304 11-107, both AEGON companies; United of Omaha Life Insurance Company, Omaha, NE, policy form LAP1099, a Mutual of Omaha affiliate company.

