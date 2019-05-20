LifeScan Names Ty Lee Head of Marketing

Most recently, Lee was Global Vice President of Customer Development at Johnson & Johnson Vision, Surgical Vision, Inc. and Vision Care, Inc. Previously, he spent much of his career with Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Care (JJDCC), most recently as Vice President of the Americas, where he was responsible for year-over-year success across the entire diabetes product portfolio. LifeScan was part of JJDCC until it became an independent company in October 2018.

"Ty's dedication to patient-centered care is unmatched," says Val Asbury, President and CEO of LifeScan. "His passion, best-in-class mindset, and long track record of success, especially here at LifeScan, make him the ideal person to lead our worldwide marketing team as we bring new innovation to patients, expand our business, and support our existing products and services. We are beyond thrilled that he has returned to LifeScan to be a critical part of our exciting future."

As Head of Marketing, Lee will lead a global, end-to-end marketing team dedicated to translating customer needs into a patient-focused product pipeline and successfully launching new diabetes and chronic disease products and services. "I know what LifeScan and the OneTouch® brand mean to the millions of people with diabetes and those who help care for them," says Lee. "I am excited to be a part of this amazing new chapter and help bring new solutions to even more people throughout the world."

About LifeScan

With a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes, LifeScan is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring – globally more than 20 million people depend on OneTouch brand products to help them manage their diabetes. For over 35 years, LifeScan has had an unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life for people with diabetes by developing products defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. For more information, visit www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com.

