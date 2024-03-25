Lifesciences Equipment Leasing Market In US size is set to grow by USD 685.99 mn from 2024-2028, Agilent Technologies Inc., American Capital Group Inc. & Avtech Financial Group of companies, and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global lifesciences equipment leasing market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 685.99 mn from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2023, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 100%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Lifesciences Equipment Leasing Market in US 2024-2028

Major Players in the Market

Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

Agilent Technologies Inc., American Capital Group Inc., Avtech Financial Group of companies, Commercial Finance and Leasing Cardiff Bank Inc., Crestmont Capital LLC, CSC Leasing Co., Danaher Corp., Excedr Inc., GeNESIS Commercial Capital, GenTech Scientific LLC, Olympus Corp., Peoples Bancorp Inc., Rabobank Group, Royal Bank of Canada, Scientific Equipment Source Inc., Siemens AG, STINSON LLP, Sun South Equipment Leasing Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp.

Key Market Drivers

The Lifesciences Equipment Leasing Market in the US is a strategic response for educational institutions, labs, and medical facilities seeking to acquire advanced laboratory instruments and medical devices without substantial upfront capital costs. With the high expense of lifesciences equipment, particularly the latest models, leasing enables better financial planning and resource allocation. This solution facilitates the spread of costs over time through manageable lease payments, allowing organizations to allocate their valuable capital towards research funding, personnel hiring, or facility upgrades. The unpredictable nature of research and healthcare projects necessitates budget flexibility, making leasing an essential tool in the lifesciences sector.

Challenges and Opportunities

The Lifesciences Equipment Leasing Market in the US is a significant solution for budget-constrained research institutions. With the high cost of advanced equipment, leasing enables these institutions to access essential tools without a substantial upfront investment. Leasing breaks down the expense into manageable monthly payments, allowing for better financial planning. This approach frees up limited budgets for other research expenses, such as personnel costs and consumables. Leasing also provides flexibility, enabling institutions to acquire equipment for specific projects or temporary applications without long-term financial obligations.

The Lifesciences Equipment Leasing Market in the US is a vital solution for institutions seeking to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving field. With technology advancing at a swift pace, leasing enables organizations to upgrade equipment regularly without the financial burden of ownership. The shorter lifecycles of lifesciences equipment, often resulting from technological obsolescence, necessitate more frequent upgrades and replacements. Leasing mitigates the risk of investing in outdated equipment and provides the flexibility to adapt to emerging technologies seamlessly. This market is essential for research and healthcare institutions, ensuring they have access to the latest tools and innovations.

Market Overview

The Lifesciences Equipment Leasing Market in the US is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced technological equipment in research and development sectors. According to recent reports, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Companies such as Caterpillar Financial, GE Capital, and Compass Financial are major players in this market, offering flexible financing solutions for various types of lifesciences equipment. These leasing companies provide a range of services, including asset management, equipment installation, and maintenance. The use of digital technologies and IoT in equipment monitoring and management is also gaining popularity in the market. Additionally, the growing trend of outsourcing research and development activities is expected to fuel the demand for leasing services in the US lifesciences industry. Overall, the Lifesciences Equipment Leasing Market in the US presents a lucrative opportunity for investors and leasing companies alike.

