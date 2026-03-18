LifeSecure Insurance Company Announces Retirement of Brian Vestergaard, Additions to Executive Leadership

NEW HUDSON, Mich., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSecure Insurance Company today announced the retirement of Brian Vestergaard, vice president of Product and Marketing, effective March 4, 2026. The company also announced the appointment of two new executive positions.

Vestergaard is one of LifeSecure's founding employees and has served as vice president of Product and Marketing since 2006. He was instrumental in the design of LifeSecure's trademark simple, yet flexible products, while also leading brand strategies, marketing, and communications.

"Brian has been instrumental in shaping LifeSecure, from developing an innovative Long Term Care product in the company's early years, building a well-known brand, expanding into the ancillary market, and so much more," said Ross Aron, LifeSecure president and CEO. "I applaud Brian for his many personal and professional accomplishments, as well as his vision and leadership that helped establish LifeSecure as a prominent national carrier."

LifeSecure named Jason Bushey, chief risk officer, and Kathy Tanner, vice president of Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions, to its executive leadership team, effective earlier this year.

Bushey, a Fellow in the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries, has overseen LifeSecure's actuarial efforts since 2010. As CRO, he plays a key role in maintaining LifeSecure's strong financial position by leading the company's actuarial, risk management, and product development strategies.

Tanner, also a founding employee, joined LifeSecure in 2006. As vice president of Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions, and Corporate Secretary, her focus is advancing the company's long-term strategic vision to support continued growth and strategic evolution.

Jeffery Young, who joined LifeSecure in 2023 as vice president of Sales, now takes on an expanded role as vice president of Sales & Marketing.

"I'm proud to welcome Jay and Kathy to our leadership team. Their incredible perspectives and depth of experience will be vital as we lead LifeSecure into its next chapter of success and deliver accessible insurance solutions to more families," Aron said.

About LifeSecure Insurance Company

Based in New Hudson, Mich., LifeSecure Insurance Company is dedicated to its mission of delivering an exceptional insurance experience. The company offers supplemental health and long term care insurance products. LifeSecure is licensed in the District of Columbia and all states except Florida and New York. Additional information is available at www.YourLifeSecure.com.

Contact: Chris Spittal

810.220.4608

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeSecure Insurance Company