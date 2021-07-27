LifeSecure Insurance Company Expands Portfolio with Simplified Issue Final Expense and Term Life Insurance Products

BRIGHTON, Mich., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LifeSecure Insurance Company announced a strategic partnership with iptiQ to simplify the life insurance buying experience by launching simplified issue final expense and term life insurance products.* Available on Aug. 1, the two products mark LifeSecure's first expansion into the life market.

"Helping people plan for life's unexpected events is at the heart of our mission, and we're excited to extend that commitment to life insurance," said Patrick J. Prichard, LifeSecure president and CEO. "The past year and a half has shown us all the importance of financial protection and preparing for the unexpected. Our partnership with iptiQ will help us and our distribution partners connect more families with straightforward, affordable coverage to protect what matters most."

iptiQ was created in 2016 by Swiss Re, a leading wholesale provider of reinsurance and insurance headquartered in Zurich. Together, iptiQ and LifeSecure will deliver a best-in-class digital buying experience, simple application process, and easy to understand life solutions to individuals and families in the United States.

"LifeSecure and iptiQ share several company values, like using innovative solutions and technology to simplify the process of buying life insurance – and creating a better future for our policyholders and their beneficiaries," said Niels Keuker, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of iptiQ Americas. "We're excited to partner with LifeSecure in providing affordable insurance coverage and a streamlined digital journey to agents and customers."

*The final expense and term life insurance products are both underwritten by iptiQ's insurance carrier, Lumico Life Insurance Company. Both products will be available in Washington D.C. and in all states except New York. The final expense insurance product will not be available in Montana. Certain benefit riders will not be available in California.

About LifeSecure Insurance Company

Based in Brighton, Mich., LifeSecure Insurance Company is dedicated to its mission of delivering an exceptional insurance experience. The company offers supplemental health, long term care and life insurance products. LifeSecure is licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Additional information is available at www.YourLifeSecure.com.

About iptiQ

iptiQ is a division of Swiss Re, providing a cutting-edge digital insurance platform, world-class underwriting capabilities and high-value life and health insurance products. Its digital platform helps carriers and distribution partners accelerate access to new customers and products. iptiQ entered the U.S. market in 2016 to address the $26T insurance protection gap. To learn more, visit www.iptiQ.com.

