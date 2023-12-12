LifeSecure Insurance Company Welcomes Jeffrey Young as Vice President of Sales

LifeSecure Insurance Company

12 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

NEW HUDSON, Mich., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSecure Insurance Company has named Jeffrey Young as its new Vice President of Sales.

In this key leadership role, Young will drive the development and execution of sales strategies that advance the company's overall growth objectives, capture new market opportunities, and strengthen relationships with new and existing business partners. As a member of the executive team, he will also play a pivotal role in guiding LifeSecure's business strategies as the company strengthens its standing as a prominent national carrier.

Jeffrey Young, LifeSecure Vice President of Sales
"Jeff is an outstanding addition to LifeSecure and we're thrilled to have him lead our high-performing sales team," said Patrick J. Prichard, LifeSecure president and CEO. "His wide range of expertise in operational strategy and team leadership will be an incredible asset as we aim to accelerate our growth into new markets, ensure the continued success of our business partners, and strive to protect more people from life's unexpected events."

Young brings more than 20 years of insurance experience to LifeSecure, with extensive experience in organizational performance, market strategy, new business development and retention, and relationship building. Prior to joining LifeSecure, he held sales leadership roles at Cigna and Aetna. He earned his bachelor's degree from Susquehanna University and holds multiple state insurance licenses for health, life and accident.

"It's an honor to join LifeSecure, which has a well-earned reputation for simplifying the insurance experience for is business partners and customers thanks to straightforward, yet innovative solutions and top-notch service," Young said. "I'm looking forward to working with the entire team to continue LifeSecure's growth and further its position as an industry leader."

About LifeSecure Insurance Company

Based in New Hudson, Mich., LifeSecure Insurance Company is dedicated to its mission of delivering an exceptional insurance experience. The company offers supplemental health and long term care insurance products. LifeSecure is licensed in the District of Columbia and all states except Florida and New York. Additional information is available at www.YourLifeSecure.com.

