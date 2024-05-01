LifeStance Destigmatizes Mental Health in Newest "Not One Face" Campaign Featuring Photography from Leica Ambassadors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health, one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare, today launched its 2024 "Not One Face" campaign designed to challenge assumptions about mental health and reduce the stigma around seeking treatment.

The new campaign features photography from award-winning photographers and up-and-coming artists who shoot with Leica, known for its iconic, high-quality cameras. The photos showcase the diverse ways mental health conditions like depression and anxiety manifest in the real world. The campaign also features an original poem created by author and poet Hussain Manawer that draws inspiration from his personal experiences with mental health.

"It's been incredibly rewarding to see the increasing destigmatization of mental health since we first launched our 'Not One Face' campaign three years ago. While we've made great progress towards treating mental health on par with physical health, there is still more work to do," said Ashley Anderson, SVP of Marketing, LifeStance. "Our goal with the latest iteration of this campaign is to continue shedding light on the diversity of experiences when it comes to mental health. Just as everyone's interaction with mental health will be different, it's important to remember that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to treatment."

"Mental health is a deeply personal experience, and I can think of no better way to translate those experiences than through photography," said Mike Giannattasio, President, Leica Camera North America. "We're thrilled to collaborate with a leader like LifeStance to raise awareness and encourage candid conversations about the many different faces of mental health."

Matthieu Bitton, a photographer and Leica ambassador who participated in the campaign, added: "At every stage of success and personal growth, whether that is an educational milestone, job promotion or even receiving a major award for one's work, it is common for people to suffer in silence from mental health conditions. I am happy to be part of a project that raises awareness about the most important human conditions."

The "Not One Face" campaign launches across digital media, video, social and LifeStance channels today, May 1. It was produced in partnership with The Unquantifiable. For more information about the campaign, please visit: https://lifestance.com/may/.

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH

Founded in 2017, LifeStance (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 6,600 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

ABOUT LEICA CAMERA

Leica represents a union of craftsmanship, design and experience. It is a beautiful collision of art and engineering, and the future of form and functionality. Leica Camera, headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany with a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, is an internationally operating, premium-segment manufacturer of cameras and sport optics products. The legendary status of the Leica brand is founded on a long tradition of excellence in the supreme quality and performance of cameras and lenses, and the iconic images that artists and photojournalists everywhere captured with them. For more information about Leica visit https://leicacamerausa.com/, or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

