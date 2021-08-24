LifeStance Health Appoints Seema Verma To Its Board Of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that Seema Verma, former administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), has been elected to the company's Board of Directors.

Verma is a leading national health policy expert with over two decades of experience in the healthcare industry. As the longest-serving CMS administrator in modern history, she oversaw health insurance programs for over 140 million Americans and set out to transform the American healthcare system by lowering costs, improving quality and increasing access. Verma also led efforts to drive telehealth and remote care across the system during the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the barriers to access for patients.

"At a time when Americans' mental health needs have never been greater, LifeStance Health is innovating how convenient, affordable and high-quality mental health care is delivered," said Verma. "Expanding access to care was a key priority during my tenure at CMS, and I'm excited to join LifeStance Health, Michael Lester, and my fellow board members to continue that important work and drive the future of mental health."

"Seema is a valuable addition to our already highly-accomplished board, and we're honored to have her on the team," said Michael Lester, CEO, LifeStance Health. "Her strategic perspective will help us deliver on our mission to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to mental health care."

Prior to CMS, Verma was the founder and CEO of a health policy consulting firm helping states and private industry navigate a range of healthcare issues. Verma received a BS in life sciences from the University of Maryland and a Master of Public Health (MPH) with a concentration in health policy and management from Johns Hopkins University.

ABOUT LIFESTANCE HEALTH

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs nearly 4,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and over 450 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

