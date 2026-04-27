LifeStance Health Group Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

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S&P Dow Jones Indices

Apr 27, 2026, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASD: LFST) will replace Golden Entertainment Inc (NASD: GDEN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, May 1. S&P 500 constituent VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) and Blake Sartini are acquiring Golden Entertainment in a deal expected to close soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name 

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 1, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

LifeStance Health Group

LFST

Health Care

May 1, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Golden Entertainment

GDEN

Consumer Discretionary

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